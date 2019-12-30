My top 3 stories of the year - Honorable Mention: #BlackVoicesforTrump, #woke, #Blexit

Well, here we are. It’s the end of the year and, depending on your opinion regarding the calendar, the end of a decade. It’s time for a list. My list will encompass the top three stories of 2019. I want to be clear, these are MY top three stories – meaning Robert Laurie. I’ve worked with Herman Cain for close to a decade, and we tend to think alike, but I don’t presume to speak for the boss. This is just what interested me, and probably you, this year.

First up, we have the award for honorable mention. The only reason this story is so far down the list, is that we don’t really know how it’s going to pan out. However, if early 2020 polling turns out to be correct, this could very well be the most important story not just of the year, but of the last three decades.

Specifically, African American voters may be leaving the Democratic Party in droves.

I’ve written about it, Mr. C has talked about it, and outlets like CNN and MSNBC are terrified of it. Multiple recent polls show black support for Trump surging. hovering in the 30% -34% range. If it was just one survey, you’d write it off as an outlier. Trends matter, though, and the trend seems to be solid.

Honestly, no one knows what’s going to happen in 2020. Recent years have shown us that not all polling is created equal, and they can be disastrously wrong. So, take everything with a grain of salt.

That said, if this pans out, it would be catastrophic for the Democrats – and great for the country.