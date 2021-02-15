Top Cuomo Aide: We Covered Up Nursing Home Death Numbers So Trump Couldn't Use Them Against Us

Andrew Cuomo is in deep, deep trouble. I would suggest he turn to God for help, but I have reason to think he wouldn’t listen:

For many months, the media held Cuomo up as the quintessential effective governor in the fight against COVID. He even won an Emmy Award, for some reason, for his press conferences talking about what he was doing.

None of this had much to do with the actual facts on the ground. And when we learned that Cuomo had caused a lot of unnecessary deaths by ordering nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients, the media did their best to downplay the story. They loved Cuomo. He was the anti-Trump and they had an interest in pushing the narrative of his brilliance.

Boy do they feel like suckers now:

A new recording of a meeting between Cuomo’s top aide Melissa DeRosa and some Democratic state lawmakers undermines the rationale the state Health Department offered for months as an excuse for why it was taking them so long to give New Yorkers real answers about how many nursing home residents had succumbed to COVID. In August, State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker blamed the delay on tedious, ongoing efforts to ensure its accuracy before releasing it publicly.

DeRosa’s explanation was different: The state stonewalled legislators’ requests for data because they feared President Trump’s unscrupulous Justice Department would “use” the data “against us.” At the time, DOJ had launched investigations into nursing home deaths in states led by Democratic governors, despite the fact nearly all states across the country, both Democrat- and Republican-led, experienced severe nursing home COVID outbreaks and deaths.

Until recently, the Cuomo Administration was claiming New York’s nursing home death total was around 8,500. But they knew it was much more than that. It was actually over 15,000. And as DeRosa has now acknowledged, Team Cuomo hid those additional 6,500 deaths for strictly political reasons.

They knew the William Barr-led Justice Department was looking into the matter, and the Trump Administration would probably not shed a tear if it had to bring charges against Cuomo or anyone in his orbit.

In the minds of Cuomo and DeRosa, that justified covering up the numbers and falsifying information released under public disclosure laws. Even Democrats in Albany aren’t buying that.

Nor should they. Public disclosure laws are not suggestions you are free to ignore if you think your political opponents might criticize you for what you release. It’s almost as if Cuomo’s people think that having Donald Trump as their primary tormenter gave them the right the lie, to throw him off their trail.

It seems like a long time ago that the media were hailing Cuomo as the model governor for COVID response. Cuomo has been incompetent, dishonest and arrogant all at the same time. His since-revoked order to nursing homes turned these facilities into death traps for far too many seniors who would otherwise probably not have been exposed to the virus.

Andrew Cuomo pretty much controls the New York Democratic Party with an iron fist, and it’s hard to imagine he’ll be completely thrown overboard by the people who have long been his loyal subjects.

But political scandals don’t get much worse than this.