A long-brewing showdown over the Russia “collusion” investigation is breaking into the open.

And CIA stonewalling is taking center stage.

In a remarkably blunt letter published Wednesday, GOP Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin demanded CIA Director Gina Haspel cough up any documents the agency is holding regarding the investigation of claims that the Trump presidential campaign “colluded” with Russian intelligence back in 2016.

The story was part of an information warfare strategy by the Hillary Clinton campaign that metastasized into an FBI investigation called “Crossfire Hurricane” and then grew into an obsession that resulted in a special counsel investigation that plagued the first years of President Donald Trump’s time in office.

The Democratic conspiracy theory collapsed like a house of cards with the release of the Mueller report in spring of 2019 — and special counsel Robert Mueller’s cringe-inducing appearance on Capitol Hill in July of that year — but has never been fully laid to rest.

In the letter, Grassley, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, noted that they had given Haspel a list of documents they wanted to see that could pertain to the CIA’s role in the Trump investigation. So far, Haspel has turned over none of them.

“For example, although we have requested all intelligence reporting provided or made available to the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane team, we have not received any responsive documents. Yet we know that such information exists and recent revelations from them are disturbing,” the two senators wrote.

“This cannot continue — the American public has a right to know about the rampant mistakes and biased decisions that occurred during the Obama administration that undermined a peaceful transition of power.

With 26 days to go before the Nov. 3 election, Grassley and Johnson have lost patience — demanding an answer by literally tomorrow.

The documents being sought, Grassley and Johnson’s letter makes clear, go back to the last year of the Obama administration, when Trump and Clinton engaged in an epic battle for the presidency.

“The American people have a right to know the full extent of official action taken by federal officials during the 2016 campaign, the presidential transition, and into the Trump administration,” the two senators wrote.

“The information that has already been made public reveals what might be the most outrageous abuse of power in U.S. history against a presidential candidate and sitting president. Unfortunately, many of the puzzle pieces remain hidden, and some of that information rests within your agency. We are concerned that your agency has thus far failed to respond in full to our oversight requests.

“We expect full compliance with our July 28, 2020, letter and request that it be done no later than October 9, 2020. If the material is classified, it can be produced in an appropriate setting. Further delay is unacceptable.”

According to the Daily Caller News Foundation, a CIA spokeswoman’s comment Wednesday was noncommittal — and noncooperative.

“We’ve received the letter, and of course, we intend on responding as quickly as possible,” CIA spokeswoman Nicole de Haay told the outlet.

(That sounds like spokeswoman-ese for “talk to the hand.”)

With almost every passing day, more information comes to light regarding the foul origins of the Trump investigation — and more is almost certainly to come, regardless of what Haspel does.

On Tuesday, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified 2016 notes taken by then-CIA Director John Brennan that “asserted that Clinton had approved a plan to link Trump to Russia’s interference efforts in order to distract from her use of a private email server,” as the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

The notes showed Brennan had briefed then-President Barack Obama on the information as well, bringing evidence of Obama’s knowledge about the plot against Trump. (As if there were any doubt.)

And to top it off, Trump on Tuesday authorized declassifying all documents related to the Russia “collusion” smear, which he branded — with justification — as “the single greatest political CRIME in American history.”

I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions! https://t.co/GgnHh9GOiq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

There’s no telling at this late date how the revelations are going to affect the Nov. 3 election — if at all.

But according to a report Monday, there’s a very good chance that how the election plays out will directly affect the investigation of the “collusion” investigators.

The report is headlined “Intel Sources: CIA Director Gina Haspel Banking On Trump Loss To Keep Russiagate Documents Hidden.” In it, Sean Davis, co-founder of the news and commentary website The Federalist, cited two anonymous sources who claimed that Haspel and FBI Director Christopher Wray were both stonewalling congressional Republicans in hopes that Democrat Joe Biden will defeat Trump.

If that happened, the shadows could close again on the deep state’s effort to overturn the results of the 2016 election.

That might be OK with Democratic fanatics, the lickspittle mainstream media that covers for them, and the no-accounts that make up the vast majority of the Hollywood-industrial complex.

But sane Americans understand that letting a cabal of character assassins decide who will fill the White House, rather than the electorate empowered by the Founders, is a huge stride into the darkness of despotism.

Grassley and Johnson are bringing one part of the battle into the light.

Come Nov. 3, American voters will have to do their part to bring the rest into the open — and the only way to do that is to make sure Donald Trump is the man taking the oath of office next year.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.