What? Total of coronavirus relief package is suddenly . . . $6 trillion?

Yes and no.

We’re still looking at $2 trillion in new spending – which means money we’ll borrow and saturate the economy with, because we sure don’t have it. So how did the package suddenly become a $6 trillion extravaganza?

One word: Liquidity. Courtesy of the Federal Reserve:

Speaking at Tuesday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing, Director of the U.S. National Economic Council Larry Kudlow specifically said the new coronavirus bill working its way through congressional gridlock would total $6 trillion: $4 trillion in liquidity from the Federal Reserve and $2 trillion in new money. Typical annual appropriations from Congress in a given fiscal year are around $1.2-4 trillion, with total expenditures roughly $4.3 trillion.

Late last night congressional leaders and the White House struck a deal, finally getting past the efforts of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to turn the crisis into an opportunity for Porkulus 2.

But the Fed can make the liquidity moves without Congress. But lest you think this represents an additional $4 trillion in cash simply dumped into the economy, that’s not how it works:

I am worried that this $4 trillion number being thrown around is being interpreted as direct aid to the economy and the liquidity is really about deeper support for corporate and municipal bond markets. This helps to keep the wheels turning but it’s not a replacement for fiscal. https://t.co/6S462ez4rV — Tim Duy (@TimDuy) March 22, 2020

The $4 trillion represents a variety of different loans the Fed can back, many in the form of small business retention loans designed to keep people on payrolls during the downturn. Several reports say the loans will be forgiven if employees are not fired, so we still need some definition as to who absorbs the loss if that happens.

The $2 trillion we expect to eventually be approved by Congress will take the form of some direct payments, some loans and some subsidies. If Democrats have their way, it will also take the form of a lot of things that have nothing to do with the coronavirus but lots to do with Democrat pet agenda items. Hopefully they will not get their way, because this effort is expensive enough without turning it into a free-for-all like Schumer and Pelosi clearly want to do.

On today’s Line of Fire show hosted by Dr. Michael Brown, Professor Jay Richards made an excellent point about all this: Sprinkling the economy with cash is no substitute for productivity. If you give everyone a bunch of money to spend, but there’s really not that much to buy because no one is making anything, that simply becomes a recipe for inflation.

That’s why we can’t keep this up for long. Doctors may want us all hunkered down inside for months, but at some point soon we have to resume producing the goods and services the country needs, and that represent the real creation of wealth.

The full interview between Brown and Richards is below. It may sound like a boon for the economy to unleash $6 trillion in various forms. But what the economy really needs is for productivity to resume, and the only way that happens is if people go back to work: