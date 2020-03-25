SECTIONS
What? Total of coronavirus relief package is suddenly . . . $6 trillion?

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published March 25, 2020 at 2:00am
Yes and no.

We’re still looking at $2 trillion in new spending – which means money we’ll borrow and saturate the economy with, because we sure don’t have it. So how did the package suddenly become a $6 trillion extravaganza?

One word: Liquidity. Courtesy of the Federal Reserve:

Speaking at Tuesday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing, Director of the U.S. National Economic Council Larry Kudlow specifically said the new coronavirus bill working its way through congressional gridlock would total $6 trillion: $4 trillion in liquidity from the Federal Reserve and $2 trillion in new money. Typical annual appropriations from Congress in a given fiscal year are around $1.2-4 trillion, with total expenditures roughly $4.3 trillion.

Late last night congressional leaders and the White House struck a deal, finally getting past the efforts of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to turn the crisis into an opportunity for Porkulus 2.

But the Fed can make the liquidity moves without Congress. But lest you think this represents an additional $4 trillion in cash simply dumped into the economy, that’s not how it works:

The $4 trillion represents a variety of different loans the Fed can back, many in the form of small business retention loans designed to keep people on payrolls during the downturn. Several reports say the loans will be forgiven if employees are not fired, so we still need some definition as to who absorbs the loss if that happens.

Is a $6 trillion stimulus going to get the job done?

The $2 trillion we expect to eventually be approved by Congress will take the form of some direct payments, some loans and some subsidies. If Democrats have their way, it will also take the form of a lot of things that have nothing to do with the coronavirus but lots to do with Democrat pet agenda items. Hopefully they will not get their way, because this effort is expensive enough without turning it into a free-for-all like Schumer and Pelosi clearly want to do.

On today’s Line of Fire show hosted by Dr. Michael Brown, Professor Jay Richards made an excellent point about all this: Sprinkling the economy with cash is no substitute for productivity. If you give everyone a bunch of money to spend, but there’s really not that much to buy because no one is making anything, that simply becomes a recipe for inflation.

That’s why we can’t keep this up for long. Doctors may want us all hunkered down inside for months, but at some point soon we have to resume producing the goods and services the country needs, and that represent the real creation of wealth.

The full interview between Brown and Richards is below. It may sound like a boon for the economy to unleash $6 trillion in various forms. But what the economy really needs is for productivity to resume, and the only way that happens is if people go back to work:

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







