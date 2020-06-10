Tough on crime Kamala Harris: I applaud L.A. Mayor's efforts to defund the LAPD

Kamala Harris is, for reasons no one seems able to articulate, still the most likely of Joe Biden’s possible VP picks. Yes, she’s an African American woman, and that seems to be what Biden’s handlers are aiming for, but her dark history as an authoritarian California prosecutor is deeply troubling. In any normal election year it would easily be seen as a disqualifying blemish on her record.

This is not a normal year. The orange man is bad, dontcha know.

So, TDS being what it is, Democrats are willing to jettison their platitudes in support of an electoral win. If Harris can drag Joe Biden’s barely-coherent empty suit closer to the finish line, they’ll tolerate her ugly past. There’s no alleged conviction they won’t sacrifice.

Perhaps that’s why this formerly hard-nosed, “tough on crime” legal eagle is comfortable with disbanding the agencies that enforce the law.

OK, fine. There’s no perhaps about it. This woman wants to be Vice President, and that’s why she’s applauding Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s efforts to defund police. She needs to toe the left-wing line of she’s going to get the nod.

So… here she is, shamelessly “toeing.”

Los Angeles doesn’t really need police, right?