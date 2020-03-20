Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announces Trump has postponed tax day to July 15

‘Taxation is theft.’ That said, you have three more months until you’re robbed this year.

President Trump has ordered tax day moved from April 15th, to July 15. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced the shift via his Twitter feed earlier today. Those who use the extra time will face no audits, penalties, or interest.

Think of it as an extension for which you didn’t have to file:

At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties. — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020

That’s good news for the sick, or for people who use a tax preparation service and don’t feel comfortable going to appointments.

On the other hand, if you’re expecting a refund and can get your paperwork in, you’re encouraged to file immediately so you’ll get your check as quickly as possible.

I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money. — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020

Hopefully, by mid-July we’ll all be in better shape, and things will be returning to normal. When it comes to taxes, ‘normal’ may not be quite what we’d hope, but we suppose this delay is better than nothing. It will help those who need it, while maintaining ‘business as usual’ for the rest of us. This, in conjunction with proposed “checks” to taxpayers, ought to offer some relief.

However, if the feds really want to stimulate the economy, how about a one-year rate cut that returns 50% of our confiscated cash?