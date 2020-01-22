Trevor Noah begs Hillary: Stop telling people what an awful person Bernie is!

The bit is actually pretty funny, especially Noah’s surprisingly good Trump imitation, as well as the bit at the end about Bernie basically being a grouchy old coot and owning it for all it’s worth.

But there’s also a clearly alarmed theme here, which is communicated unmistakably when he asks: “Hillary, what are you doing?”

She’s doing what she always does – personalizing everything and refusing to let go of grudges against anyone who got in the way of her dream, which she thinks Bernie did by daring to run against her for the nomination last time.

It’s kind of adorable that Noah even entertains the notion Hillary would be polite and diplomatic for the sake of the party. That’s not how Hillary works. Hillary only acts that way when she thinks she needs to for the sake of Hillary.

If Bernie is the nominee and Hillary hates Bernie, then Hillary will have no problem quietly (or loudly) undermining him and helping to re-elect Trump. Electing a Democrat is not Hillary’s priority. Hillary’s priority is whatever helps to salvage Hillary’s legacy as much as possible.

Now I realize what the Daily Show is, and despite his affected alarm at the blue-on-blue infighting, Noah does an excellent job turning this into a comedy bit. His take is really not that different from mine or Rob’s. But how do you think the Daily Show would approach, say, a generic never-Trump conservative going off on the president? Would there be even a slight admonishment to rein it in and take one for the team?

Of course not. Noah would be thrilled to have such excellent material to work with, and he wouldn’t even issue the tertiary warning he gives Hillary here. He would just roll with it for all it’s worth.

I guess this is fine. Everyone knows the Daily Show favors Democrats and hates Trump, so I’d rather they just be open about it rather than do what most of the mainstream media do, which is to feign objectivity even though everyone knows the claim is nonsense.

But do note: Hillary’s public statements are doing damage to Democrat chances in November, and their media champions like Trevor Noah have noticed. Don’t expect Hillary to change anything she does, either, because personal revenge and resentment is what drives her at this point. Her dream of having her entire existence validated by winning the presidency was destroyed, and she will forever hate the men she thinks made it happen.

That includes Donald Trump. That includes Bernie Sanders. And don’t think for a second it doens’t include Barack Obama too. Even after he tried to misuse the FBI to help get her elected, she still believes the presidency should have been hers in 2008, and I don’t believe for a second she will ever forgive him for taking it away from her.

Except that he didn’t, and neither did Trump. The voters decided she should never be president, because the voters can see things with their own eyes and hear things with their own ears, and they can tell when they’re being lied to. Like every time Hillary opens her mouth.