Trey Gowdy: Why doesn't Jerrold Nadler tell the families of homicide victims the violence is a myth?

I realize I already beat up on Jerrold Nadler once this morning. Fine. I won’t do it again.

I’ll let Trey Gowdy do it:

Gowdy was the Democrat/media’s worst nightmare when he was in Congress. He is a trained and accomplished prosecutor, so he knows the law. He is also not influenced by narratives and misdirection.

Gowdy is not the kind of guy who, because he hears everyone saying something all the time, figures that what people are saying must be based in truth. He questions everything, and he knows how to ask just the right questions.

It was a real loss to the country when Gowdy decided not to run for re-election to Congress last year. Had he been a member of the Judiciary Committee during yesterday’s complete and utter farce, Gowdy would have handed Nadler his head several times over.

The most poignant comment Gowdy makes concerns the matter of how things might have been different had Barr been attorney general from the start of the Trump presidency, rather than having to endure the weak milquetoast stylings of Mr. Recusal, Jeff Sessions.

Barr would certainly not have handed the Russia investigation to a special counsel. He would also have looked at the information the FBI was using to justify wiretaps and called them on the carpet for it. Furthermore, Barr would not have put up with the nonsense of texting lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, nor would he have put up with the leaking antics of James Comey and Andrew McCabe.

In all likelihood, Barr would have told us early in 2017 – because that’s when Robert Mueller knew about it – that there was nothing to this business and that the whole thing was going to be wrapped up. How might the first two years of the Trump presidency have been different without this nonsense hanging over it?

Gowdy makes another excellent point as well: Why hasn’t Nadler ever called Michael Horowitz as a witness? The Justice Department inspector general discovered gobs of evidence that the FBI engaged in misconduct in the Russia investigation, and issued a lengthy, detailed and scathing report to that effect.

Why doesn’t Jerry Nadler want to hear about that? The answer is obvious. Nadler spent two years pushing the same garbage talking points the FBI was manufacturing with all this misconduct, and the last thing Nadler wants is to call attention to the fact that he was pushing obvious fiction and slander.

This is the kind of person the House Democrats chose to chair the Judiciary Committee. It tells you everything you need to know about how they view the seriousness of the committee’s role in American life.

Why do we have to miss Trey Gowdy but still be stuck with Jerrold Nadler?