SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Trey Gowdy: Why doesn't Jerrold Nadler tell the families of homicide victims the violence is a myth?

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published July 29, 2020 at 7:31am
P Share Print

I realize I already beat up on Jerrold Nadler once this morning. Fine. I won’t do it again.

I’ll let Trey Gowdy do it:

Gowdy was the Democrat/media’s worst nightmare when he was in Congress. He is a trained and accomplished prosecutor, so he knows the law. He is also not influenced by narratives and misdirection.

Gowdy is not the kind of guy who, because he hears everyone saying something all the time, figures that what people are saying must be based in truth. He questions everything, and he knows how to ask just the right questions.

TRENDING: Politico reports Kamala Harris is Biden's running mate, quotes Biden's announcement. . . which hasn't happened

It was a real loss to the country when Gowdy decided not to run for re-election to Congress last year. Had he been a member of the Judiciary Committee during yesterday’s complete and utter farce, Gowdy would have handed Nadler his head several times over.

The most poignant comment Gowdy makes concerns the matter of how things might have been different had Barr been attorney general from the start of the Trump presidency, rather than having to endure the weak milquetoast stylings of Mr. Recusal, Jeff Sessions.

Barr would certainly not have handed the Russia investigation to a special counsel. He would also have looked at the information the FBI was using to justify wiretaps and called them on the carpet for it. Furthermore, Barr would not have put up with the nonsense of texting lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, nor would he have put up with the leaking antics of James Comey and Andrew McCabe.

In all likelihood, Barr would have told us early in 2017 – because that’s when Robert Mueller knew about it – that there was nothing to this business and that the whole thing was going to be wrapped up. How might the first two years of the Trump presidency have been different without this nonsense hanging over it?

Would you contribute to a fund to send Jerrold Nadler to another planet?

Gowdy makes another excellent point as well: Why hasn’t Nadler ever called Michael Horowitz as a witness? The Justice Department inspector general discovered gobs of evidence that the FBI engaged in misconduct in the Russia investigation, and issued a lengthy, detailed and scathing report to that effect.

Why doesn’t Jerry Nadler want to hear about that? The answer is obvious. Nadler spent two years pushing the same garbage talking points the FBI was manufacturing with all this misconduct, and the last thing Nadler wants is to call attention to the fact that he was pushing obvious fiction and slander.

This is the kind of person the House Democrats chose to chair the Judiciary Committee. It tells you everything you need to know about how they view the seriousness of the committee’s role in American life.

Why do we have to miss Trey Gowdy but still be stuck with Jerrold Nadler?

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Trey Gowdy: Why doesn't Jerrold Nadler tell the families of homicide victims the violence is a myth?
Want to make $1,000 and maybe get cured of COVID? Vaccine volunteers are needed at 90 U.S. locations
In Barr hearings, Congressman Jerrold Nadler reveals himself to be an embarrassment to the human race
A quick rundown of the violence from last weekend's 'largely peaceful demonstrations'
Senate Republican plan: More free money for being alive, but less free money for not working
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×