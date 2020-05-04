Trial lawyers excited about the prospect of frivolous coronavirus lawsuits . . . and so are Democrats

If you’re trying to destroy an economy, there are numerous ways you can do it. You can tax it to death. You can shut it down by executive order. You can regulate it to the point where it can’t produce anything.

But of course, if you’re trying to destroy anything or anyone, there’s always the option of hiring a lawyer and suing. Democrats’ best friends are trial lawyers, which you can easily see from their campaign contribution records. They like nothing more than when trial lawyers shake down corporations for massive settlements, which corporations often decide are the best alternative to along, expensive and risky jury trial.

Unfortunately, even completely frivolous suits often result in settlements because companies can’t afford to be bothered with months’ worth of discover, testimony, jury selection and an actual trial. And often, when trial lawyers file a suit, that’s exactly what they’re after. They hope corporations will see the potential for them to be harassed and distracted and pay the plaintiffs to go away.

So you can imagine how excited the trial lawyers are now about the prospect of companies re-opening amidst a global pandemic. If any situation had “frivolous lawsuits” written all over it, this would have to be it.

For that reason, congressional Republicans are trying to pass legislation to protect employers from such legal harassment. The measure stands a good chance of passage in the Senate, but it’s going to face an uphill battle in the House, where the trial lawyers’ best friends – the Democrats – run the show.

Democrats want these frivolous lawsuits. They would represent another installment in the larger effort to bring this economy to a total collapse. It is their only hope to defeat President Trump in November.

But the voters are waking up to the real agenda of the Democratic Party.

State Representative Karen Whitsett, a Democrat representing a district in Detroit, gave credit to President Trump for her recovery from COVID-19 because she and her husband decided to try hydroxychloroquine on his suggestion. It helped relieve their symptoms, and she thought she should give credit where credit was due. For this, Rep. Whitsett was told by the chairman of the Michigan Democratic Party that she “belongs to the party” and had no right to speak on her own.

To her credit, she said she represents the people of her district.

State Representative Vernon Jones of Georgia, also a Democrat, was censured by the Georgia Democratic Party for complimenting President Trump on achieving criminal justice reform, funding for historically black colleges and economic opportunity zones.

State Representative Vernon Jones of Georgia, also a Democrat, was censured by the Georgia Democratic Party for complimenting President Trump on achieving criminal justice reform, funding for historically black colleges and economic opportunity zones.

The Democratic party does not only demand your loyalty. They claim the right to control your speech.

The Democrats and the liberals have been the most vocal against a gradual and measured re-opening of businesses and the economy. They do not trust business people and entrepreneurs to use common sense. Or maybe they realize that re-opening will reinvigorate the economy, and that’s the last thing they want.

We are not stupid! But Democrats think we are stupid. Frivolous lawsuits relative to coronavirus are just another way for the Democrats to try to sabotage the economy.

A dead economy is like a dead body. It can not be brought back to life.

Frivolous coronavirus lawsuits put the Democrats one step closer to a dead economy, and in case you hadn’t figured this out by now, that’s their end game.