Trump acceptance speech: 'When I'm re-elected, the best is yet to come'

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published August 28, 2020 at 4:00am
I saw a few people on social media saying the speech was boring. Like so much else in politics, substance is often treated as dull.

Donald Trump was sent to Washington four years ago to do a job that had a lot of elements to it. Last night he reminded us of all the things he’s done. He wasn’t surrounded by Greek columns. He didn’t promise to reverse the rise of the oceans.

But he did remind us that he reformed the tax code, killed terrorists, stopped ISIS, built a new embassy in Jerusalem, rebuilt the military, unleashed domestic energy, withdrew from the awful Iran nuclear deal and gave us full employment before the virus hit.

If you wanted entertainment, you could have tuned into HBO. If you’re looking for a reason you should re-elect Trump and avoid the horror of a Biden presidency, well:

I’m sure the media “fact-checkers” will go into overdrive this morning. They largely took the day off after Biden’s speech last week. But people who’ve lived through the past four years know what’s happened and can decide for themselves who they trust.

Trump’s speech was nearly twice as long as Biden’s. That’s because he used it to recount his record. There was some trashing of Biden too, as you might expect in a speech whose purpose is to define the differences between the two candidates. But for the most part, Trump makes the case for himself by reminding you of what he’s done and why he did it in the first place.

The segment on Trump’s response to the coronavirus is particularly compelling, because the Democrats would have you believe he sat around and did nothing. And he contrasts that approach to Biden’s willingness to simply shut down the entire country. Trump implored Democrat governors to open their states back up so people can get back to work and back to school, even as the federal government pursues Operation Warp Speed to get a vaccine approved as soon as the end of the year.

Finally, Trump very fairly points out that Democrats had little to say about their agenda when they held their convention last week. They certainly didn’t highlight the $4 trillion tax hike they want to impose. Trump says he will enact another tax cut as part of an effort to bring the economy back to the roaring state it was in before the virus hit.

One of the most biting statements in Trump’s speech was his reference to the Democrats’ “attack on public safety.” That’s exactly what it is. They’ve spent much of this year undermining public trust in police officers, releasing dangerous criminals from jail and refusing to take action as violent mobs riot and destroy property.

We are all familiar with Donald Trump’s flaws and excesses. We’ve been living with them for the past four years. But they are not the reason we have mayhem in the streets and people out of work. Trump has mostly wielded the power of the presidency to good effect. And whatever else you may think of him, he’s on the side of ordinary people in contrast to the elitist Beltway crowd in Washington.

That was the theme of this speech. If you’re still undecided and you’re open to a reason to re-elect the president, this gives you everything you need.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







