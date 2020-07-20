Trump could acknowledge the seriousness of the virus while still pushing for reopening

How did we get to the point where people inside the White House are sending the media talking points designed to erode the credibility of their own top infectious disease expert?

I have said it before, and I will say it again now, Anthony Fauci is not some infallible oracle, and it’s been absurd throughout this entire episode that people treat him like one. The obvious reason the media treat him that way, though, is that so much of what he says contradicts what Trump thinks. Fauci is the “expert” because Fauci thinks differently than Trump.

But if you’re going to keep the guy in house as your disease authority, then it makes no sense to undermine him. Also, whatever White House official had the bright idea to peddle anti-Fauci talking points to the press should have known the press would say “White House peddles anti-Fauci talking points” instead of actually carrying their water against the guy.

Does anyone in a position to make decisions understand how the press works?

But ultimately, President Trump is responsible for this disconnect, and it’s because he fails to grasp one basic concept: He could acknowledge the seriousness of the situation while still advocating for the country to remain open. And he could have his entire team – including Fauci – on board with that message. But he would have to lead on it, and he hasn’t done that.

Trump’s instinct is correct to want the country open and operating. He said at the beginning that it would be a mistake to let the solution be worse than the problem, and he seemed to understand at that moment that we might be going in a bad direction – like a lockdown that would cause economic catastrophe. He was right. We went there, and we got exactly the catastrophe Trump probably feared was coming.

The problem is that Trump seems to think the only way to counter the pro-lockdown people is to pretend the pandemic itself is really not that serious. That leads him to make absurd public comments, like when he said that the virus would one day miraculously disappear. That could happen – many of us have been asking God daily for just such a miracle – but the federal government has to plan as if it’s going to be with us for awhile.

I don’t mind the president being an optimist and expressing his hope for good things. That’s one of the reasons I never had a problem with him expressing optimism about hydroxychloroquine. If there’s reason to think something can make things better, and the president can express that hope without crossing over into unrealistic false hope (and contrary to what you hear, he did), the country needs more of that.

But Trump isn’t much for walking fine lines. There’s fine line between expressing optimism and pretending a serious problem is no big deal. The more the Democrat/media complex talks about this like it’s the biggest disaster of all time, the more Trump seems determined to insist exactly the opposite is true. He seems convinced they’re only talking up the problem as a way of attacking him politically, so his response is to deny it’s a problem at all.

That is not leadership, and that is not the way to solve this problem. What we’re left with is Fauci talking publicly about how bad the virus situation is, and everyone else assuming that means lockdowns and shutdowns – because no one in leadership is saying anything different.

Trump could approach this much more effectively. What he could say is:

Look, the virus is a fact of life right now. We don’t like it but it’s here and we can’t deny it. People are at greater risk of illness – and for some people, serious illness. But we also have seen the price we’re paying for the lockdowns, and we can’t have that anymore. So yes, everything Dr. Fauci says about the virus is true. We need to be really smart and really responsible to beat this. We also need to do our jobs and allow other people to do theirs.

So this is going to require some sacrifice on the part of all of us, but if we do it right, we can keep the economy open and limit the risk. People will need to wear masks for awhile. People will need to stand farther apart. In most situations, that’s not too much to ask considering the alternatives. People at very high risk need to stay more isolated, and others may need to go out of their way a little more to help those folks. That is also not too much to ask.

We will need to spend a lot of money quickly on vaccine research, and we are. For that reason, we can’t also be spending trillions paying people not to work. We need the economy producing wealth, so people have to be smart and go and do their jobs while changing some of their behavior to protect themselves and others. Americans can make this adjustment.

The virus is not under control. But we are not going to let the virus shut down our country. We need to apply everything we’ve learned to effectively treat those who are infected, while making sure we test as many people as possible so we know who might infect others. And against the backdrop of all this, we must remain open and fully operational, because we’ve already seen the price of lockdowns is too high.

I am asking Dr. Fauci to keep us informed on a daily basis of the best methods to combat the virus under these circumstances. I’m asking Vice President Pence to coordinate with governors to make sure their states are open for business, and are exercising all necessary precautions in the process.

We’re all united on this. We need to beat the virus and produce goods and services simultaneously. And we will.

I don’t know if it’s too late for him to say this now. He should have said it in April. The reason we have this absurd disconnect between Fauci and the White House is that Trump allowed Fauci and others to freelance in their opinions about lockdowns and so forth, and of course the anti-Trump media gleefully played up every perceived chasm on the issue.

You can “listen to the experts,” but you’re the one who was elected – to look out for all aspects of the nation’s well-being, not just one. Maybe it’s not too late for Trump to pull this out of the fire, but he certainly needs to try.