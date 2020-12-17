Trump Administration Denies $200 Million in Medicaid Funding to California for Requiring Insurers to Fund Abortion

Two or three years ago this would have been a big deal. Now? Er . . .

This will probably get a lot of cheers in pro-life circles.

The Trump Administration says that, by requiring all health insurers to cover elective abortion, California violates federal conscience laws. These laws are designed to protect against, among other things, taking the premium payments of those who oppose abortion and using them to pay for that very thing.

Requiring health insurers to cover abortion is the next step down from making the taxpayers do it, and the result is largely the same.

But the time to really have this fight with California would have been two, three or four years ago. Doing it when you’re leaving office in a month is not exactly a profile in courage:

The Trump administration will withhold $200 million in Medicaid funding from California in the first quarter of 2021 over the state’s mandate that health insurance providers include coverage for elective abortion, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced on Wednesday.

An additional $200 million in funding will be withheld for each quarter in which the state continues with that policy, said Azar, failing to recognize that the Trump administration ends on January 20. HHS’ Office for Civil Rights had previously issued a violation notice to California over its requirement that all insurance plans cover elective abortions, and threatened to cut funding. The Trump administration maintains that California does not have the constitutional right to make such a requirement.

Unless you’re still expecting some sort of miracle that will make Trump the winner of the presidential election, the threat to withhold an additional $200 million in each quarter of the year is a bit weak to say the least. As soon as the Biden Administration takes over, it will stop withholding the funds, and will probably even restore the original $200 million that Team Trump withheld.

For that reason, it’s unlikely that California will respond with the federal lawsuit that would have been inevitable had Trump done this earlier in his presidency. Why pay the lawyers when you know you’re going to get all your money eventually?

So why didn’t Trump make this move, say, in 2018? He might have been afraid of losing in court. He might not have wanted the political fight. But by doing it now the Trump Administration certainly doesn’t accomplish much.