Trump to announce action against California for forcing insurers to cover abortions

I’m starting to think that the next major war we’re involved with won’t be against Iran or North Korea. It might be the United States vs. California.

The kingdom of Gavin Newsom seems determined to pass as may provocative left-wing measures as possible, in addition to regulations on things like auto emissions that are designed to essentially force the entire country to do things California’s way.

So no one should be surprised that California is aggressively pushing abortions by mandating that every health insurer that operates in the state cover the procedure. It’s only the latest example of California thumbing its nose at federal law to the contrary, simply because it’s California and who can stop it?

But we may be about to get an answer to that question. California is not so prosperous that it doesn’t rely heavily in federal funding for a variety of needs, and Donald Trump knows it. He also knows states that run afoul of federal requirements risk losing that funding. And unlike some past presidents, Trump doesn’t seem afraid of the fight that would ensue if he took said funding way.

In fact, he seems to relish it:

The Trump administration is planning on Friday to announce action against California over its requirement insurers cover abortions, according to two sources familiar with the planning.

The administration is expected to say that California’s requirement violates a federal law banning government entities that get federal money from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from discriminating against health-care organizations because they don’t provide abortion or abortion coverage, the two people said. Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights has said states could be stripped of federal funding if they violate amendments that protect abortion opponents.

A Catholic organization tried challenging the California law at the state level, but got nowhere as you might expect. The California judiciary is as left-wing as the State Assembly and the governor.

But federal law on the matter is very clear: If you receive federal funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, you cannot discriminate against health care organization because they don’t perform or cover abortions. California is absolutely in violation of the law on this point, and the proscribed remedy is unambiguous: You lose federal funding.

What normally happens in situations like this is that Trump announces an action, California sues and the disposition of the matter depends on which judge is drawn. Since California will sue in a California-based U.S. District Court, there’s a good chance – but no guarantee – that the first judge will be a Trump-hater who quickly issues an injunction against Trump’s action despite the law clearly providing for it.

I do not expect California to back down and changes its laws because its extreme left-wing politics simply don’t allow for the possibility. So this will eventually end up at the Supreme Court, where the conservative majority is not going to ignore what federal law clearly says.

Does that mean California will lose all federal funding? That would be spectacular. Taxpayers would benefit tremendously from saving the money, and California would have a harder time funding all its nonsense. It could start by cutting all enforcement of the law that requires insurers to cover abortions. Come to think of it, California could get rid of its governor and its entire State Assembly too.

The people of the state would be the winners, even though they probably don’t see it that way.