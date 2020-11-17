Trump Is Apparently Asking About Options for Military Action Against Iran's Nuclear Sites

When George W. Bush was getting ready to leave office about this time 12 years ago, I was sure he would order some sort of military action against Iran’s nuclear sites. It was a rising international crisis and we were running out of options to stop the mad mullahs from developing a bomb.

And with Barack Obama getting ready to enter the Oval Office, it seemed unlikely we would get any sort of serious resolve to solve the problem for at least the next four (and it turned out to be eight) years.

Bush didn’t act. He was bold in many ways, but he also put a lot of importance of the smoothness of the transfer of power. I don’t think he believed it was his place to saddle Obama with the aftermath of such an action. I understood his thinking, but I believed then and I still believe now it was wrong. Iran is closer to a nuclear weapon than ever, even as their economy is in tatters because of U.S.-imposed sanctions over that very matter. The Obama/Biden/Kerry nuclear deal with Iran did nothing whatsoever to set them back, and worse, actually released money to help them fund their nuclear ambitions.

With presumptive incoming president Joe Biden apparently ready to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal, and return to appeasing the mullahs, Donald Trump may also look at the situation and believe he has a limited window in which to act. And Trump values decorum a lot less than Bush did.

Is he getting ready to attack? Reports suggest he just might be:

President Donald Trump asked senior advisers last Thursday about potential options for attacking Iran’s main nuclear site, US media report. The advisers warned him that military action could spark a broader conflict, officials were cited as saying. The White House has not commented on the accounts of the meeting. It took place a day after the global nuclear watchdog said Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile was 12 times what was permitted under a 2015 nuclear deal.

Last Wednesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) published a report saying that Iran’s stockpile of low-enriched uranium had reached 2,442.9kg (5,385.6lb) – far above the 202.8kg limit set under the nuclear deal and theoretically enough to produce two nuclear weapons. Low-enriched uranium – which typically has a 3-5% concentration of uranium-235, the most suitable isotope for nuclear fission – can be used to produce fuel for power plants. Weapons-grade uranium is 90% enriched or more.

This is a much more serious situation, and better documented, than what Bush faced in 2008 when he decided to do nothing. In addition to having more boldness and his classic devil-may-care attitude, Trump may also have no choice here. Iran’s violations of every agreement they’ve made concerning nuclear weapons has reached a critical point. No more worthless international treaties are going to make this better.

By the way, a president asking about his options is the minimum that should be required in a situation like this. Just because he asks to be briefed doesn’t mean he’s going to attack.

But if he doesn’t, then what stops this horror scenario from becoming reality?