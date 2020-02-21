Trump appoints 1st openly gay man to cabinet level position, and Dems are furious. Here's why

If Democrats are to be believed, they totally love equality. They want to see minorities of every stripe in top-level positions. Whether you’re a woman, a racial minority, or part of the LGBTQ community, they want to see you at the highest levels of government to assure ‘representation.’

All of that is a lie.

What Dems really champion is an almost insane level of groupthink. Oh sure, they love diversity… just as long as it’s not ‘diversity of thought.’ If you agree with the leftist position on every single point, diversity is great. If you dare to step out of line, you’re no better than Hannity or Limbaugh.

Perhaps that’s why they’re so upset by the appointment of Richard Grenell as acting Director of National Intelligence.

Grenell, who is currently doing a spectacular job as the U.S. ambassador to Germany, is openly gay. In fact, he’ll be the first openly gay man to be appointed to a cabinet-level position. You would think Dems would be celebrating that.

President Trump became the first president to name an openly gay person to a Cabinet-level position this week with the appointment of Richard Grenell as acting director of national intelligence. …As ambassador to Germany, he spearheaded a global effort to end the criminalization of homosexuality in nearly 70 countries where it is still illegal. The initiative followed the reported hanging of a gay man in Iran, one of the Trump administration’s adversaries, and in an op-ed for a German news publication Grenell voiced a call to arms. “Being gay is a death sentence in eight countries and criminalized in 70 more. LGBT status or conduct means arrest, imprisonment, and violence for people who are simply dating or falling in love. Governments that are Members of the United Nations have an obligation to protect, respect, and uphold the dignity and fundamental freedoms of their people,” he wrote.

Like I said, you’d think they’d be thrilled by this. They’re not. A quick spin around Twitter reveals that they’re furious.

“Grenell is a vain, narcissistic person who dishes out aggressively, but can barely handle criticism. His brash demeanor hides a deep insecurity. Grenell knows little about Germany and Europe, and that his knowledge of the subject matter is superficial.” https://t.co/8GW4SGSU5j — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 20, 2020

Naming Richard Grenell to head up all US Intelligence agencies is like naming Captain Kangaroo, Colonel Sanders and General Mills as our country’s military leaders. Do ANY Republicans care about our nation’s security? https://t.co/v323Aag9PN — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) February 20, 2020

So, why are they upset? Well… It has something to do with Grenell’s mandate.

As Catherine Herridge reports, Grenell is supposed to be something of a swamp-drainer. He’ll be overseeing efforts to ‘clean house.’ That’s obviously troubling if the so-called ‘deep state’ is your political firewall.

#BREAKING Source close to matter tells @CBSNews NSC staffer Kash Patel tapped to serve as senior adviser to Amb. Rick Grenell, acting Intel chief (DNI.) Source said mandate is to “#cleanhouse including “top to bottom” review DNI operations that expanded dramatically since 2005. — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) February 21, 2020

Uh oh. Bad news if you’ve been leaning on the FISA courts to do your bidding for the last decade.

The bottom line here is that Grenell hold a hard line against Iran, he’s done a great job in dealing with Angela Merkel, he’s pro-Israel, and Nancy Pelosi has repeatedly voice her disdain for him.

If that’s not enough to recommend him for this job, I don’t know what would be.