Trump, Biden arrange phone call to discuss coronavirus response

This is sort of the fulfillment of a dare, so please note that American governance has now become this juvenile in the face of a global pandemic.

After mouthing off for several days about everything that was wrong with Trump’s response, Biden was called out by Kellyanne Conway, who said publicly that if Biden had ideas he should call and be helpful instead of just giving interviews. Biden’s response was that he would love to, perhaps never thinking the White House would take him up on it.

They did:

“Our teams will be in touch and we will arrange a call,” Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, said in a statement to CNN Wednesday evening.

The development followed Trump’s comments that he would “absolutely” take a call from Biden to discuss the response to the outbreak.

“Oh absolutely. I’d love to speak to him,” Trump said during a White House coronavirus briefing.

You can view this in terms of the pandemic or in terms of the politics. The former is clearly the priority, although I guess we’ll touch on the latter before we wrap up.

If Biden can offer Trump anything useful that will help to save lives and end this more quickly, then of course the call is worth doing and I hope Trump makes good use of it. I suspect he won’t say anything Trump isn’t already hearing from Anthony Fauci and others, and it won’t be much different from what we hear daily from governors of both parties.

Biden always talks a good game about he’s been around and knows a thing or two and would clearly understand how to handle whatever comes along. But a lot of what he thinks he knows about the Trump team’s response is likely based on false narratives, like the one that claims Trump fired the pandemic response team last year. That’s not true, but it’s a virtual article of faith among Democrats that it happened.

There’s a lot going back and forth about the 2009 outbreak of the H1N1 swine flu and Biden’s role in the clunky response. H1N1 was clearly not on the level of coronavirus as a global pandemic, but there were a lot of people who died in the U.S. and it takes a lot of nerve for Biden to talk like Trump has dropped the ball here considering what happened when the Obama/Biden team were faced with a much less serious threat.

Of course, sometimes people learn things from mistakes, and if Biden wants to offer Trump counsel on that basis there’s nothing wrong with that.

For everyone’s sake, I hope Biden has something to offer that’s truly valuable and that Trump is open to using it. I am not in any way confident that’s going to happen but we’ll see.

As far as the politics of it, I really hope Trump records the conversation. Otherwise, everything that happens from here on in that doesn’t go perfectly will be followed by Biden running around claiming he advised Trump to do exactly the opposite but that Trump obviously didn’t listen. Then we’ll get the usual back-and-forth about what was or wasn’t said, and we’ll be wasting time when Trump needs his focus on managing the crisis and not engaging in spitfire with Biden.

And of course, if things go well, we’ll see Biden trying to take credit and claiming that only happened because he got on the phone with Trump and told him what to do.

The most likely scenario, though, is that Biden will claim Trump sounded disinterested and wasn’t listening.

Now, if Biden actually tells Trump something helpful and it contributes to a quicker and better end to this, great. In that case he deserves all the credit in the world and Trump should give it to him. But I suspect this is nothing more that Biden popping off and now having to back up his words because he got called on it. For that reason, I hope they don’t waste much time when there are clearly more important things for Trump to do.