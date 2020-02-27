Trump blasts 'incompetent' Pelosi, 'crying' Schumer over ghoulish coronavirus statements

Earlier we discussed the left’s apparent excitement over the prospect of a coronavirus outbreak in the United States. They’ve failed to bring down Trump via conspiracy theories, they’re likely heading for a 2020 loss, and they’re running out of time and options. So they’re ghoulishly, pre-emptively, exploiting disease and tragedy to damage the President ahead of the November election.
In case you missed it, here’s what grade-A congressional dirtbags Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, had to say:
“Hopefully we can make up for the loss of time…and not be using scare tactics about people coming back to our country.”
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the Trump administration’s response against coronavirus is “late—too late—anemic.” https://t.co/GfPH6SyIMF pic.twitter.com/H6QZATNyeD
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 26, 2020
President Trump and his administration have no plan to deal with the coronavirus.
NO.
PLAN.
And seemingly no urgency to develop one. pic.twitter.com/nQFMpMfW06
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 25, 2020
As I argued in a previous post, it’s not hard to read between the lines where Dems and their slavish media allies are concerned. They are absolutely salivating over the possibility that this will finally be the thing that brings down the Trump presidency.
My personal prediction is they’re setting themselves up for further disappointment, and their unseemly eagerness will end up backfiring, just as it has a hundred times before.
For his part, Trump is not taking the Pelosi/Schumer ugliness lying down. During last night’s coronavirus briefing – from which CNN decided to cut away – Trump blasted the “incompetent” Nancy Pelosi and “cryin'” Chuck Schumer:
“I think Speaker Pelosi is incompetent. She lost the Congress once. I think she’s going to lose it again.
…I think she’s incompetent and I think she’s not thinking about the country. Instead of making a statement like that, where I’ve been beating her routinely, at everything, instead of making a statement like that she should be saying: ‘We have to work together because we have a big problem, potentially,’ and maybe it’s going to be a very little problem, I hope that it’s a very little problem, but we have to work together. Instead she wants to do the same thing with crying Chuck Schumer…
We should be working together. He shouldn’t be making statements like that because it’s so bad for the country.
And Nancy Pelosi? She should go back to her district and clean it up, because it’s the number one – if you look at percentage down – that was one of the finest in the world and now you look at what’s happening. I’m just saying we should all be working together. She’s trying to create a panic and there’s no reason to panic.
…So Nancy Pelosi, she knows it’s not true. All they’re trying to do is get a political advantage, This isn’t about political advantage. We’re all trying to do the right thing.”