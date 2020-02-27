Trump blasts 'incompetent' Pelosi, 'crying' Schumer over ghoulish coronavirus statements

Earlier we discussed the left’s apparent excitement over the prospect of a coronavirus outbreak in the United States. They’ve failed to bring down Trump via conspiracy theories, they’re likely heading for a 2020 loss, and they’re running out of time and options. So they’re ghoulishly, pre-emptively, exploiting disease and tragedy to damage the President ahead of the November election.

In case you missed it, here’s what grade-A congressional dirtbags Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, had to say:

“Hopefully we can make up for the loss of time…and not be using scare tactics about people coming back to our country.” Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the Trump administration’s response against coronavirus is “late—too late—anemic.” https://t.co/GfPH6SyIMF pic.twitter.com/H6QZATNyeD — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 26, 2020

President Trump and his administration have no plan to deal with the coronavirus. NO. PLAN. And seemingly no urgency to develop one. pic.twitter.com/nQFMpMfW06 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 25, 2020

As I argued in a previous post, it’s not hard to read between the lines where Dems and their slavish media allies are concerned. They are absolutely salivating over the possibility that this will finally be the thing that brings down the Trump presidency.

My personal prediction is they’re setting themselves up for further disappointment, and their unseemly eagerness will end up backfiring, just as it has a hundred times before.

For his part, Trump is not taking the Pelosi/Schumer ugliness lying down. During last night’s coronavirus briefing – from which CNN decided to cut away – Trump blasted the “incompetent” Nancy Pelosi and “cryin'” Chuck Schumer: