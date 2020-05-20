Trump to cabinet: Suspend or relax regulations wherever you can to get the economy going again

I have bad news for Democrats, liberals and their media cheerleaders. They’ve been thinking ever since the pandemic started that it presented an opportunity for them. The lockdowns would destroy the economy, which they could turn around and blame on President Trump and ride to an election win in November.

That’s not going to happen. President Trump is proving he will take action to bring our economy back as strong and as quickly as possible.

Yesterday the president issued an executive order to his cabinet. He told them to be vigilant about either suspending or relaxing regulations wherever they can to help the business community get rolling again. The order reads in part:

It is the policy of the United States to combat the economic consequences of COVID-19 with the same vigor and resourcefulness with which the fight against COVID-19 itself has been waged. Agencies should address this economic emergency by rescinding, modifying, waiving, or providing exemptions from regulations and other requirements that may inhibit economic recovery, consistent with applicable law and with protection of the public health and safety, with national and homeland security, and with budgetary priorities and operational feasibility. They should also give businesses, especially small businesses, the confidence they need to re-open by providing guidance on what the law requires; by recognizing the efforts of businesses to comply with often-complex regulations in complicated and swiftly changing circumstances; and by committing to fairness in administrative enforcement and adjudication.

That last part is especially crucial. The president is telling regulators to take it easy with business owners and not use heavy-handed tactics when people are making good-faith efforts to do the right thing. Far too often this has not been how the federal government has operated. We’ve all heard the horror stories of people just trying to run their businesses, only to cross paths with some federal regulator who found an excuse to harass and do great harm to them – just because he could.

It will be especially important for cabinet secretaries to enforce this within their departments, because there is no shortage of Deep State bureaucrats who won’t appreciate having their discretion to bully people taken away. But the government has done enough dictating these past few months. It’s time to step back and let the business community do what it does best – produce goods and services, and employ people.

This comes in stark contrast to the actions of Democrat governors who are dragging their feet about opening things back up. Remember how savagely the left attacked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for reopening aggressively? They assured us that we would see a massive spike in cases, and they declared the blood would be on Republican hands.

There has been no spike. These governors were wise to make the moves they made.

So what are we left with? Democrat states continue in their economic morass, while Republican states open back up and work hard to get back into productive mode.

And now we have President Trump exercising leadership at the federal level to make sure that, as businesses do open up, they don’t find themselves with an obstacle in the form of federal regulators.

Remember this in November. It’s President Trump and the Republicans who are trying to bring the economy back. It’s Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, Gretchen Whitmer and the Democrats who are trying to keep us in a dark, hopeless, socialist wasteland.

When you walk into the voting booth, you know what to do.