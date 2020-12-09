Trump Campaign Jumps Into Case In Which Texas Asks SCOTUS to Overturn Four States' Results

If you’re still holding out hope that legal action could give Donald Trump a re-election victory, then this case could be exciting news for you. The Supreme Court, which gets the case directly if it feels like taking it, could conceivably order Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania to invalidate their certified election results.

Joe Biden won all four states, so a SCOTUS action granting the relief Texas is asking for would actually move enough electoral votes to give us four more years of President Donald Trump.

If you’re tired of all this and you just want it to be over already, this could be good news for you. Once the Supremes rule, that tends to put the final touches on whatever the matter at hand might be. Today Trump weighed in on a case that has his most loyal followers convinced, in the words of Lloyd Christmas, there’s a chance:

President Donald Trump’s campaign intends to appeal in a U.S. Supreme Court case seeking to overturn Michigan’s election results based on claims that have been rejected by lower courts, election experts and testimony in legislative hearings. Trump announced his intent to intervene in the suit filed by the Texas attorney general via tweet Wednesday, a day before the state’s 3 p.m. deadline to respond to the suit from Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!” Trump said in a tweet.

TRENDING: Dr. Fauci Admits Someone with COVID Vaccine Could Potentially Still Spread the Virus

This is a very strange case, and it’s the stretch of all stretches for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. His complaint in filing the suit is that, through various violations of the law, the four states mentioned above deprived the other states of their right to a role in a fair and above-the-board presidential election.

That’s how Paxton manages to make Texas a party with standing to sue, claiming that Texas followed the law in conducting the election, whereas Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia did not. It’s a moon shot, and at this point that’s the only thing that can deliver the outcome the Trump campaign is still seeking.

But it’s not going to deliver that outcome. Lower courts have not found that the illegality Trump alleges a) exists in most cases; or b) rises to the level where it would have altered the election outcome. Most of this is based on claims about the mismanagement of mail-in voting, along with a smattering of complaints about the way vote-counting observers were treated, and statistical trends the Trump campaign says show something is amiss.

That’s not going to cut it. If the Supreme Court takes this case at all – and I’m not confident it will – it will demand to see solid and specific evidence of a) crimes committed; and b) the cause-and-effect that proves the crimes changed the election outcome. The Trump campaign doesn’t have that. If it did, we would have seen it by now.

Will the Supreme Court really award the presidency to Donald Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 67% (4 Votes) 33% (2 Votes)

What it does have is lots of sworn affidavits from voters who say they saw shenanigans. Those stories deserve to be investigated. I have no doubt there are things that go on that cast doubt on the integrity of our elections, and neither the political class nor the media want to know about these things because they mostly serve the agendas they support.

But there’s a big difference between looking into allegations and overturning a presidential election on mere suspicion. The Supreme Court will not only not do that, it will vote 9-0 not to do it. And a lot of Trump superfans are going to decide that Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch are traitors to the cause because of it.

Too bad. Their job is to uphold the law, and that’s what they’re going to do. But yes, this will all be over soon. Thank God.