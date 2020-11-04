They have the right to demand it, too, according to Wisconsin law – because the race is so close:

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien says the president plans to “immediately” request a recount in the battleground state of Wisconsin, where the race remains close.

In Wisconsin, if a race is within 1 percentage point, the trailing candidate can force a recount. Stepien says in a statement Wednesday: “The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

I’m not sure exactly what irregularities they’re talking about, or how well documented their claims are. There are people on social media claiming that Wisconsin’s turnout represents 90 percent of all registered voters in the state, which seems nearly impossible. But you never know if that’s true or just an Internet rumor.

A claim like that would be easy to check out. Others could take weeks or longer.

TRENDING: Trump Campaign: Wisconsin's Results Are Riddled With Irregularities, and We Demand a Recount

Wisconsin is critical to Trump’s remaining chances. As of now state officials say all ballots have been counted and Biden has won the state by more than 20,000 votes. If that holds, Trump needs sweep Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan (and he’s fallen slightly behind in Michigan), unless he can somehow pull Arizona or Nevada out of the hat.

Trump’s path to victory seems to get narrower by the hour, which is why it makes sense they won’t concede anything without a fight if they can possibly help it.

But former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker points out Trump has a heavy lift with any recount:

After recount in 2011 race for WI Supreme Court, there was a swing of 300 votes. After recount in 2016 Presidential race in WI, @realDonaldTrump numbers went up by 131. As I said, 20,000 is a high hurdle. #Election2020 https://t.co/CEr82eiCWH — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) November 4, 2020

I have never seen a recount in any race turn more than a few hundred votes. To turn 20,000 seems nearly impossible, unless it’s discovered that the total was achieved through massive fraud.

Trump’s camp has to try anything they can at this point.