SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Trump Campaign: Wisconsin's Results Are Riddled With Irregularities, and We Demand a Recount

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published November 4, 2020 at 12:16pm
P Share Print

They have the right to demand it, too, according to Wisconsin law – because the race is so close:

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien says the president plans to “immediately” request a recount in the battleground state of Wisconsin, where the race remains close.

In Wisconsin, if a race is within 1 percentage point, the trailing candidate can force a recount. Stepien says in a statement Wednesday: “The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

I’m not sure exactly what irregularities they’re talking about, or how well documented their claims are. There are people on social media claiming that Wisconsin’s turnout represents 90 percent of all registered voters in the state, which seems nearly impossible. But you never know if that’s true or just an Internet rumor.

A claim like that would be easy to check out. Others could take weeks or longer.

TRENDING: Trump Campaign: Wisconsin's Results Are Riddled With Irregularities, and We Demand a Recount

Wisconsin is critical to Trump’s remaining chances. As of now state officials say all ballots have been counted and Biden has won the state by more than 20,000 votes. If that holds, Trump needs sweep Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan (and he’s fallen slightly behind in Michigan), unless he can somehow pull Arizona or Nevada out of the hat.

Trump’s path to victory seems to get narrower by the hour, which is why it makes sense they won’t concede anything without a fight if they can possibly help it.

But former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker points out Trump has a heavy lift with any recount:

I have never seen a recount in any race turn more than a few hundred votes. To turn 20,000 seems nearly impossible, unless it’s discovered that the total was achieved through massive fraud.

Trump’s camp has to try anything they can at this point.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan Calabrese has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012 and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from The Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.







Trump Campaign: Wisconsin's Results Are Riddled With Irregularities, and We Demand a Recount
Best News of the Day (So Far, Anyway): It Looks Like Republicans Will Hold the Senate
Sorry, America: My State Is Keeping You All In Stitches (And Here's Why It's Still So Razor Close)
Trump Wins Ohio By 8 Percentage Points, Taking Its 18 Electoral Votes
Blue Arizona: In Addition to Biden, Wildcats Flip Senate Seat from Red to Blue by Electing Mark Kelly
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×