Trump to Congress: Your Stimulus Bill is a Disgrace; Send Me One With Bigger Checks to Individuals

He’s not wrong about the pork, the special favors and the graft. The bill is larded up with all that. Yes, it’s a disgrace.

He is wrong about the payments to individuals. They don’t need to be bigger. They need to be gone. They do nothing to boost an economy that’s already recovering pretty nicely on its own. They also do nothing to bolster the fortunes of businesses assaulted by politician-ordered lockdowns.

Trump is the consummate populist, and he is probably not wrong in thinking he’ll be seen as a champion of the people if he demands they get bigger checks. So that’s what he’s demanding:

This session of Congress ends in eight days, and there’s a better-than-average chance the Republican Senate and the Democrat House can’t come up with an agreement on anything other than the garbage bill they already passed – and certainly not on anything like what Trump is demanding.

If there is no new COVID relief bill, we will certainly shed no tears. The $900 billion we wouldn’t add to the national debt would be a pleasant surprise. Then again, whatever Congress doesn’t spend now will only be added onto an even bigger spending blowout that will regenerate itself as soon as Joe Biden takes the oath of office.

There’s always the possibility that Trump will reverse course and sign the bill. Nothing he does surprises me. But it’s not as if Congress is going to quickly give him one or two face-saving tweaks. Congress doesn’t work that way, particularly this one.

The stories you’ll see tomorrow will be along the lines of “Americans desperate for help not getting it!” But they should say: Taxpayers might finally catch a break for once.

Trump could have saved us all the trouble by announcing months ago that another stimulus bill wasn’t needed and that Congress shouldn’t waste its time, because he wouldn’t sign one. It might have been bad politics, but it would have been good policy. And he lost anyway.

Regardless of his motives, though, he’s doing something right now. Let’s hope he doesn’t lose his nerve and we don’t lose this moment.