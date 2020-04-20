Trump: Of course, if China is knowingly responsible for the virus, there will be consequences

I don’t think Trump wants to get in a fight with China at all. He had just finished finalizing a trade deal with them before the pandemic hit, and that was one of the top priorities of his presidency.

But however much the media want to dismiss it as a “conspiracy theory,” there is clearly information in the government’s possession to suggest China’s not telling the whole truth about how this started:

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that China should face unspecified consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the coronavirus pandemic.

“If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, I mean, then sure there should be consequences,” Trump told reporters at a daily briefing.

Trump and senior aides have sharply criticized China for a lack of transparency after the coronavirus broke out in its Wuhan province.

The conventional take within the Democrat/media complex is that Trump wants to blame China to distract from the shortcomings of his own response. That’s leading them to treat every suggestion of Chinese wrongdoing as inherently suspect, to the point where outlets like USA Today below are almost acting as China’s lawyers:

“We’re looking at it,” Trump told reporters Friday during a COVID-19 briefing at the White House. “A lot of people are looking at it – it seems to make sense.”

Since January, theories about a possible leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology have circulated largely among right-wing bloggers, some conservative media pundits and pro-Trump hawks on China. One scenario in circulation claims the virus was man-made and was linked to a Chinese biowarfare program, but that idea has been widely dismissed by experts and critics as a conspiracy theory. Another scenario maintains that the virus, while being kept in the lab in a natural state, accidentally escaped due to poor safety protocols.

Whether it was intended as a bioweapon or, as some have suggested, to show China’s superior ability to control viruses – it clearly led to disaster. (Assuming it happened, and no one is yet claiming it’s been proven.)

This reminds me of the FBI’s misdeeds in the handling of the Trump/Russia investigation. In both cases, Trump and others in the White House said something appeared rotten and it needed to be looked into. And in both cases, Democrats and the media treated the suggestion of something untoward as a crazy, unhinged, irresponsible fantasy.

We’re now finding out that John Durham has uncovered plenty to back up Trump’s original assertions about Crossfire Hurricane. And even while the political class scoffs about it, the Trump Administration is clearly taking the Chinese lab notion seriously and is looking into it.

Trump surely knows more than he’s letting on about where the investigation is going, although I think columnists should be more circumspect than they usually are about “reading the tea leaves” or whatever – so I will refrain from doing so here. All I say is what we know from what we can see: There’s enough cause for suspicion that it’s being looked into and taken seriously. And we should know soon enough if there’s anything to it, because it’s not the Trump Administration’s habit of holding back once they’ve found something.

For China, the consequences of this could be catastrophic. For a generation now – ever since the fall of the Soviet Union – China has been trying to establish its prestige as the world’s leading economic and military power. It has a huge market that all the world wants to sell to, and that’s led to a lot of ass-kissing of the communist Chinese so that people can gain access to that market. It’s helped China to emerge as a big-time player on the world stage – even to the point where people are willing to overlook China’s awful human rights abuses.

The coronavirus and its Chinese origins threaten to undo all that. I guess the money-grubbers figure it’s one thing if China oppresses its own people, but now it’s unleashed a public health crisis and an economic disaster on the entire world. I don’t think China’s global prestige will recover for a very long time. And we still don’t know the whole story of how this happened.

RELATED: White House trade advisor: While lying about the virus, China was hoarding medical PPE and profiteering

If we ever find out for real, and it’s as bad as some of us suspect it might be, we could be looking at a complete meltdown of the global order as China is forced to pay the price for what it did.

A lot of evil people are being taken down right now. That’s excellent news. But it will inspire resistance from other people who are invested in the status quo, including realpolitik types who think it’s better to look the other way when it comes to the evil perpetrated by certain regimes – all in the name of “stability.”

God did not put Donald Trump in the White House to promote stability. Stay tuned.