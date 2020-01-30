Trump declares GAME OVER! as he tweets video of Bolton praising Zelensky call

Let’s just say this: If Bolton really thinks Trump was doing anything wrong with respect to Ukraine, then he’s clearly contradicted himself somewhere along the line.

Assuming he actually wrote something damning in his book, then he was either disingenuous then, or he’s disingenuous here:

Now, there’s one scenario in which this isn’t quite the “game over” moment Trump wants it to be.

The interview happened in August, which was after the call to Zelensky (that happened in late July) but before the whistleblower complaint became publicly known. If Trump further pushed the investigation after the call, or further delayed the release of the aid – especially if he openly talked about the two being connected – then it’s plausible Bolton had no problem with the call in August but at some point in September became concerned that all was not as it should be.

That’s why we’re at a serious disadvantage operating on the basis of second-hand leaks about Bolton’s book to MSM newspapers who hate Trump. We haven’t actually seen any of Bolton’s book – and we may never see it because the White House says it contains classified information that can’t be published – and we haven’t heard from Bolton directly either.

Yet what would be the value of hearing from him? At the very least we know from this August interview that he had no problem with the call to Zelensky itself, at least not that he was willing to mention publicly.

As for his alleged claims now that Trump wanted to tie the release of the aid to the announcement of the Burisma investigation, how do we know Bolton’s belief in this (assuming Bolton actually does believe this) is based on any more direct knowledge than what Alexander Vindman had? We’ve already heard from plenty of witnesses who heard talk around the White House of a quid pro quo, but admit they never heard the president himself say it.

Did Bolton hear it directly? And if he did, how do you explain the fact that the aid was released within the legally proscribed timetable, without any investigation being announced?

The Democrats and the media insist this is because Trump panicked after the whistleblower complaint became public, but there’s no actual information to back that up. What we have heard is that Zelensky became concerned when he learned in September that the aid was being held up, and appealed to Mike Pence for help. Pence then spoke to Trump and Zelensky got his aid.

If that version of events is accurate, it completely undercuts the quid pro quo narrative, because if Trump was telling Zelensky he wouldn’t get the aid without announcing a Burisma investigation, then Zelensky clearly would have known well before September that the quid pro quo was in play.

The big Bolton bombshell is turning into little more than a small crackle. It sounds like Republican senators are going to kill the motion for more witnesses, and it’s far from clear that Bolton really has anything to say that we didn’t know anyway.

I’m sure Trump enjoys declaring game over because of this video, but the game’s been over for awhile now.