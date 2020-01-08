Trump delivers solid, presidential, address after Iranian missile attacks - hits Obama admin over secret cash shipment

In case you missed it, below you’ll find President Trump’s address regarding the Soleimani strike and last night’s Iranian missile attacks. I don’t have too much to say about it, except that it was calm, measured, and ‘presidential.’ Like Trump or not, that’s not always something we get from the President. It was good to see him set the right tone.

I’ve seen two complaints from the left.

The first is that he was late. This is not something Obama boosters should ever complain about. He was notoriously late for virtually everything, and in 2014 alone chalked up over a day and a half of “keeping people waiting.” So, to ding Trump for this feels petty in the extreme.

Their second complaint revolves around the President’s claim that the Obama Administration handed Iran the money they used to buy the missiles they lobbed into Iraq. The fact is we don’t know precisely which money they spent on the attack, or how old the weapons were, but the secret palates of cash couldn’t have hurt. In the end, it’s a distinction without any real meaning. If it wasn’t used to buy these missiles, it can certainly be used to replace them.

Y’know… if they haven’t already used all of it to pay terrorists.

Here’s the President: