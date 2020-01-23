Trump on Dem infighting: No one likes Hillary, and Biden 'can't string a sentence together'

One of the great joys of the 2020 primary season is watching the Democratic Party tear itself apart. Bernie and Warren are feuding, Hillary hates Bernie, Bernie and Biden don’t like each other, Biden seems to be annoyed that other Dems are even running, and the rest of the field is so desperate for attention that they’ll do anything to weasel their way into the scrum. Obviously, they’re going to make an effort to unify ahead of the election but – at the moment – it’s a perfect storm of rage, entitlement, and jealousy.

So, what does their eventual competition think of it?

President Trump was asked what he thought of the Bernie/Hillary spat during an interview with Fox News, and he correctly pointed out that the Dems are once again trying to shaft their elderly socialist coot:

“Well, they are, they are trying to take it away from him, when Hillary says nobody likes him, nobody likes her, that’s why she lost, she had advantage, she had the Obama, she had everybody behind and it wasn’t even close, you look at 306 to 223, she’s the one that people don’t like, if I had my choice in terms of personality I might take him over, I probably would take neither.”

He’d “probably take neither,” which means he’s on the same page as most of the country.

TRENDING: House Democrats: Trump acted legally and within his authority, but he had ‘corrupt purposes’ so he must go

Trump also had some choice words for the Dems’ nominal frontrunner, gropey Joe:

“And Biden will be interesting because he can’t string together a sentence and if he makes it, if he makes it. He seems to have a little bit of an edge but it’s rapidly disappearing. Bernie is surging, there’s no question about it. Bernie seems to be what the party wants but my attitude is whoever it is, it is.”

I take issue with the claim that Biden can’t string a sentence together. He’s perfectly capable of speech. It’s just that his sentences reveal his absolutely asinine opinions, his failure to understand basic concepts, and his bizarre ‘old tough guy’ attitude.

Here’s the President: