Trump demands Sotomayor, RBG recuse from cases involving his administration; that's not how this works

If you want to say they routinely offer faulty legal reasoning, no argument. They do. If you want to say they twist the Constitution to suit their agenda rather than letting it guide their legal reasoning, it can’t be denied. They do it all the time.

Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsberg are Exhibits A and B for why Mitch McConnell acted heroically to save the nation from a Supreme Court in which a majority of Justices would rule on cases as they do. And they have to be distinguished from liberal colleagues Stephen Breyer and Elana Kagan, who take the wrong side often enough but don’t do so with the closed-minded idelogical zeal of Sotomayor and Ginsberg.

They are bad Justices. It’s a shame they are on the Court.

That said, Donald Trump’s demand that they recuse themselves from all cases involving his administration is flat-out wrong, and it’s extremely short-sighted considering how the left has attacked the free expression of conservative judges, and especially considering some of the problems Trump himself has encountered with recusal.

Trump is ticked because Sotomayor issued one of the worst dissents in the history of jurisprudence on Friday. She accused the administration of abusing the “emergency basis” argument to get the Supremes to overturn rulings by left-wing lower-court judges. Sotomayor has it exactly backwards, but then what else would you expect?

“Claiming one emergency after another, the Government has recently sought stays in an unprecedented number of cases, demanding immediate attention and consuming limited Court resources in each,” Sotomayor wrote in the dissent.

“And with each successive application, of course, its cries of urgency ring increasingly hollow. Indeed, its behavior relating to the public-charge rule in particular shows how much its own definition of irreparable harm has shifted.”

The administration’s claim of urgency is completely justified in every case, because of the kinds of cases we’re talking about here.

The case that inspired Sotomayor’s dissent was Wolf v. Cook County, in which the Supremes overturned a lower-court nationwide injunction against the “public charge” rule. That’s the one that says people can be denied entry into the U.S. if it’s deemed likely they will become a drain on public resources by going on welfare or something along those lines.

The was the latest of a string of cases in which lower-court judges exceeded their authority and issued nationwide injunctions against executive actions by the president. These injunctions have consistently been thrown out by the Supreme Court. But during such time as they have effect, they cripple Trump’s ability to govern. And that’s the idea.

Liberal lower-court judges figure they can issue their illegal injunctions, knowing they will be overturned, but that in the time it takes for the cases to wind their way through the judicial branch, Trump will effectively be stunted from doing his job. The “emergency basis” appeals to the Supreme Court are the administration’s attempt to get around what they know full well the liberal lower-court judges are trying to do.

And they’re correct to appeal on that basis. If any left-wing district judge can strike down any decision the president makes, and it will take years for the case to reach its conclusion, the president cannot govern. Those on the left may cheer, but the left-wing district judges are not the duly elected president of the United States. Like it or not, Donald Trump is, and the separation of powers gives him plenty of room to do his job within the limits of the law. Liberal district judges are trying to take that way.

So Sotomayor is wrong in her vote on the case, and extremely wrong in her dissent.

But that does not mean she has to recuse herself. Judges don’t have to take leave of the bench for being wrong, and they don’t have to step aside because they irritiate the president. That’s not how any of this works.

They also don’t have to recuse themselves because they publicly criticize the president. That doesn’t make them biased as much as it highlights a bias we all pretty well knew about anyway. Sotomayor is no fan of Trump. Not breaking news. It’s considered accepted custom for Supreme Court Justices to stay silent on political matters, but it’s not a constitutional or legal imperative.

And that can cut both ways. Conservative judges are coming under fire from the left in this country for their involvement in the conservative Federalist Society, which is a vital alternative to the left-wing American Bar Association. This is the very sort of attack on free speech conservatives should fight against, and here we have our own president trying to impose a similar standard on members of the Supreme Court.

Recusal should be rare and applied only in the most extreme circumstances. Trump was livid that Jeff Sessions, as attorney general, recused himself from the Russia investigation. And he was right to be livid. Sessions capitulated far too easily to typical Beltway political pressure when he had been involved with nothing that would suggest he couldn’t lead that probe objectively.

The same is true here. Sotomayor and Ginsburg don’t rule against Trump because they’re “biased” against him, per se. They rule against him because they’re liberal jurists and that’s how they think. The solution to that is to elect conservative presidents who will appoint conservative judges, and that’s worked pretty well during the Trump presidency. But elections matter, and Sotomayor and Ginsburg were duly appointed and confirmed.

They have every right to be biased against Trump, and to say so, and to rule on cases involving his administration. The solution is to have the better argument, and to make sure a majority of Justices on the Court will heed that better argument.

So far it’s working. No need for recusal to change the status quo, and no need to start down that road when it will inevitably come back to bite you.