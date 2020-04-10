Trump executive order: It's time to go mine minerals on the moon

And you thought the moon had already been infiltrated by Dr. Evil and his “laser.” Then again, some of you think Trump is Dr. Evil, so maybe this is a matter of life imitating art. Or the other way around. Or something.

I don’t think Earth is in danger of running out of natural resources any time soon, but there’s no harm in laying claim to another rich source of them, and the moon has plenty. That includes abundant precious metals, including iron, titanium, aluminum and many others. It also includes lots of water and ice, and you may not think we’re in short supply of either – but California might argue otherwise.

There was an international treaty established in 1979 that basically said the moon belongs to no one country, and that any future efforts to mine it would have to be undertaken by an international body. The United States didn’t sign that treaty, which means we’re not bound by it. And as far as Trump is concerned, the entire lunar sphere is fair game:

On Monday, Trump signed the executive order called the Encouraging International Support for the Recovery and Use of Space Resources. The directive states that the 1967 Outer Space Treaty allows for the use of space resources on the moon, Mars and elsewhere.

“Supportive policy regarding the recovery and use of space resources is important to the creation of a stable and predictable investment environment for commercial space innovators and entrepreneurs, and it is vital to the long-term sustainability of human exploration and development of the Moon, Mars, and other destinations,” the order reads.

“Outer space is a legally and physically unique domain of human activity, and the United States does not view space as a global commons.

“This Executive Order directs the Secretary of State to lead a U.S. Government effort to develop joint statements, bilateral agreements, and multilateral instruments with like-minded foreign states to enable safe and sustainable operations for the commercial recovery and use of space resources, and to object to any attempt to treat the 1979 Moon Agreement as expressing customary international law.”

NASA says it wants to put Americans back on the moon by 2024 and establish a permanent presence there by 2028. In all likelihood, exploration companies from the private sectors would play a major role in that presence and would probably take the lead on any mining activities.

Hauling things back from the moon could be a significant logistical challenge, of course. Consider how many trucks it takes, rolling across the landscape, to deliver any significant shipment of goods to a destination on Earth. If we’re going to mine enough minerals on the moon to significantly impact the Earth’s supply, the transport requirements would seem mind-boggling.

But the most significant resource on the moon might not be on the moon at all. It might be the sun itself. The moon has periods of daylight that last as long as two Earth days, and that provides an opportunity to harness solar power in a way we can almost never do here. If someone can figure out a way to erect receptors on the moon and capture that power, it could be a game-changer for the Earth’s power grid.

That of course begs the question: How do you transmit solar power from the moon to the Earth? Is there some way you can relay it so that solar panels on Earth can capture it and feed it to the grid? A lot of this is probably theoretical, but if we can figure it out we could permanently answer questions that have vexed us for over a century concerning our long-term energy needs.

Solar power has always been intriguing because of its unlimited nature. But it’s unlimited in theory only, until we can find an effective way to harness it – and we’ve barely scratched the surface of doing that yet. This could be part of the answer.

And if the rest of the world doesn’t like that we’re going to the moon to harvest its minerals and other resources, they’re welcome to plan and pay for their own excursions.

If they can.