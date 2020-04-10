SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Trump executive order: It's time to go mine minerals on the moon

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published April 10, 2020 at 6:29am
Print

And you thought the moon had already been infiltrated by Dr. Evil and his “laser.” Then again, some of you think Trump is Dr. Evil, so maybe this is a matter of life imitating art. Or the other way around. Or something.

I don’t think Earth is in danger of running out of natural resources any time soon, but there’s no harm in laying claim to another rich source of them, and the moon has plenty. That includes abundant precious metals, including iron, titanium, aluminum and many others. It also includes lots of water and ice, and you may not think we’re in short supply of either – but California might argue otherwise.

There was an international treaty established in 1979 that basically said the moon belongs to no one country, and that any future efforts to mine it would have to be undertaken by an international body. The United States didn’t sign that treaty, which means we’re not bound by it. And as far as Trump is concerned, the entire lunar sphere is fair game:

On Monday, Trump signed the executive order called the Encouraging International Support for the Recovery and Use of Space Resources. The directive states that the 1967 Outer Space Treaty allows for the use of space resources on the moon, Mars and elsewhere.

“Supportive policy regarding the recovery and use of space resources is important to the creation of a stable and predictable investment environment for commercial space innovators and entrepreneurs, and it is vital to the long-term sustainability of human exploration and development of the Moon, Mars, and other destinations,” the order reads.

TRENDING: Good News! The Guidelines Are Working!

“Outer space is a legally and physically unique domain of human activity, and the United States does not view space as a global commons.

“This Executive Order directs the Secretary of State to lead a U.S. Government effort to develop joint statements, bilateral agreements, and multilateral instruments with like-minded foreign states to enable safe and sustainable operations for the commercial recovery and use of space resources, and to object to any attempt to treat the 1979 Moon Agreement as expressing customary international law.”

NASA says it wants to put Americans back on the moon by 2024 and establish a permanent presence there by 2028. In all likelihood, exploration companies from the private sectors would play a major role in that presence and would probably take the lead on any mining activities.

Hauling things back from the moon could be a significant logistical challenge, of course. Consider how many trucks it takes, rolling across the landscape, to deliver any significant shipment of goods to a destination on Earth. If we’re going to mine enough minerals on the moon to significantly impact the Earth’s supply, the transport requirements would seem mind-boggling.

Should we mine minerals on the moon?

But the most significant resource on the moon might not be on the moon at all. It might be the sun itself. The moon has periods of daylight that last as long as two Earth days, and that provides an opportunity to harness solar power in a way we can almost never do here. If someone can figure out a way to erect receptors on the moon and capture that power, it could be a game-changer for the Earth’s power grid.

That of course begs the question: How do you transmit solar power from the moon to the Earth? Is there some way you can relay it so that solar panels on Earth can capture it and feed it to the grid? A lot of this is probably theoretical, but if we can figure it out we could permanently answer questions that have vexed us for over a century concerning our long-term energy needs.

Solar power has always been intriguing because of its unlimited nature. But it’s unlimited in theory only, until we can find an effective way to harness it – and we’ve barely scratched the surface of doing that yet. This could be part of the answer.

And if the rest of the world doesn’t like that we’re going to the moon to harvest its minerals and other resources, they’re welcome to plan and pay for their own excursions.

If they can.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Trump executive order: It's time to go mine minerals on the moon
Attorney General Barr: Why yes, the FBI's Russia investigation is one of the greatest travesties in U.S. history
In New York, new hospitalizations plummeted to 200 on Wednesday; antibody tests could restart economy
Fauci: About those 100,000 deaths, it looks like it may be more like 60,000
Boris Johnson improving, sitting up in bed and engaging with clinical staff
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×