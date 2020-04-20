SECTIONS
Trump to federal agencies: Redirect funds from WHO to Red Cross, Samaritan's Purse, etc.

Dan Calabrese
Published April 20, 2020 at 4:00am
In case you suspected President Trump’s momentary defunding of the World Health Organization was merely rhetorical – he announces the suspension of funding, a tertiary “investigation” is conducted to satisfy the critics, we’re told reforms are in place, all the money ends up going to the WHO after all – well, it gets real when the actual money starts getting redirected to actual alternatives.

Maybe you’ve thought: Surely there are others who can promote global health, and would not come with the baggage of being a corrupt and highly political multinational organization in cahoots with the communist Chinese.

Indeed there are, and their efforts just got a significant boost:

An administration official told the New York Post that the effort seeks to take “every single pot” of these “voluntary” funds that might go to the WHO and redirect them to organizations that do similar work, such as the Red Cross and Samaritan’s Purse.

“If you pay a contractor to build you a house and the roof falls in, you don’t keep paying them, you find a new contractor,” an official said to the Daily Caller. “WHO clearly failed to do its job and continues to make serious mistakes that puts our nation’s safety and security at risk, including allowing the reopening of wet markets. It shouldn’t be controversial for the U.S. to want to partner with international organizations that will actually protect international health.”

TRENDING: Trump: Of course, if China is knowingly responsible for the virus, there will be consequences

It shouldn’t be controversial, but it is because the WHO is typical of the kind of organization whose greatest strength is not its alleged mission – global health – but rather its own self-perpetuation.

The people who run such organizations learn to play politics before anything else, and they gain themselves many allies – at the highest levels of many governments, in the press and among cultural influences such as actors, musicians and other entertainers. These are people who think they can enhance their own perceived virtue by being supporters of an organization like the WHO.

So it’s no surprise that you’re hearing so much yelping right now about Trump defunding the WHO. How dare he? People are sick! We need the WHO because it’s all about people’s health!

But we don’t need to be flushing money down the toilet by giving it to an organization that could and should have called attention to a rising global pandemic, but failed to do so out of fealty to a Chinese regime that was more interested in pushing its own propaganda than of safeguarding the health of the rest of the world – let alone its own people.

Should the U.S. defund the WHO?

This is why the WHO got defunded. Red Cross, Samaritan’s Purse and other organizations will undoubtedly do a better job with the money, and won’t waste time or resources running interference for political allies who caused the problem in the first place and are now trying to cover it up.

The defunding threat was welcome, but up until now it mainly felt like a threat. Now that we know the money is actually going elsewhere, it feels real. Because it is real. And it should be.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
