Trump Gives Up on Michigan Lawsuit; Georgia Recount Changing Nothing

I didn’t come here today to take away your hope, but I also don’t want your hope to be based on anything false.

There are a lot of Trump-backers who are very self-assured that all the legal actions, and all the recounts, are going to jolt the world and show that Trump not only won but won big. I hear from them every day. I would love to see their celebration when they’re proven right.

But folks, I’ve got to tell you, this ain’t good:

The latest unofficial count puts Joe Biden 12,781 votes ahead of President Donald Trump, who gained about 1,400 votes this week that county election officials initially failed to count.

There’s no indication of broader problems beyond three counties that didn’t load all votes from memory cards and one county that didn’t rescan all ballots after an optical scanner was replaced because of a technical issue, said Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system manager.

Trump did pick up about 1,000 net votes as a result of some cards election officials had neglected to scan. If Georgia 2020 was a close as Florida 2000, that would have been enough to change the result. But it’s not, so it wasn’t.

The recount is complete and Georgia’s Secretary of State is expected to announce the official result as early as today.

Things aren’t looking any more promising in Michigan either. Despite the resistance of some Republican canvassers to certify the results in Wayne County, they ultimately did. Then they tried to uncertify them, which I’m sure you’ll hear more about, but the Trump team knows Michigan is gone:

In a statement from the Trump campaign, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said, “This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan.”

Giuliani said the withdrawal came “as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted.”

But David Fink, a lawyer for the city of Detroit in the lawsuit, told CNBC, “They can put whatever spin they want on it. They dismissed the case because they were going to lose.”

Giuliani’s explanation makes no sense, because Wayne County’s votes were certified, however complicated the process was for getting there.

So what’s left for Team Trump in this battle? With Georgia and Michigan lost, Trump still needs to pick up 38 electoral votes to get to 270. I feel like I’m being cruel to point this out, but Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada would only give him 37. Even if Trump somehow got all three (and there’s little reason at this point to think he’ll get even one of them), that would throw the election to Nancy Pelosi’s House.

Now in that case, Trump might have a shot. Remember, each state delegation in the House gets only one vote. In the session of Congress now ending, Republicans controlled 26 state delegations while Democrats controlled only 23. (Pennsylvania is evenly split.) We know Republicans have gained at least nine seats, so in all likelihood they would retain that advantage and Trump would take the election in the event of a 269-269 tie.

But I hope you understand how scant Trump’s chances are to grab even one of the states that now appear to have gone for Biden, let alone three. I know true believers are convinced there was widespread voter fraud everywhere, but Team Trump is going to have to prove it. And quickly.

So far they’ve come up empty in terms of anything that makes a significant difference. Keep hope alive. But base it on reality.