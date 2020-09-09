Trump-hater John Bolton: I was there and it is 'flatly wrong' that Trump disparaged America's war dead

I realize those who are ideologically invested in this story being true are not going to be dissuaded by anything. And I realize that the political left will put no stock in the denials of current administration personnel, nor will they credit the denial of Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

But if the Atlantic story was true, why would John Bolton – who hates Trump and would have been in a position to know – declare it false and “flatly wrong” as emphatically as he does here?

You can tell that Martha McCallum is a little frustrated at the end. Fox News has some skin in this game now because of Jennifer Griffin claiming to have “confirmed” much of the Atlantic story, and of course we discussed the problems with that on Monday.

Bolton is completely unimpressed with Griffin’s reporting because he was there. If Trump had really called America’s war dead “losers” and “suckers” as The Atlantic claims, Bolton would have heard him say it. Just in case you’re inclined to write off Bolton as a Trump apologist, this should clear up any confusion on your part.

The Atlantic has a huge problem here, but it’s not just The Atlantic. As soon as The Atlantic published the story, just about every other media outlet in the country ran a story about The Atlantic’s story, representing one of journalism’s most pathetic episodes of copycat, secondhand reporting.

Now that so many on-the-record sources have destroyed The Atlantic’s account, the right thing to do would be for these same media outlets to update their reporting by telling us about how many people are disputing the original version. But they’re not doing that because they were all too invested in the original account. They’ll look like fools if it turns out they copycatted a story that was thinly sourced and was quickly proven false.

But that’s what happened. John Bolton is the last person who would run interference for Trump if Trump had really mouthed off as egregiously as The Atlantic story claims he did. Bolton would have a lot to gain by becoming the first person to confirm it on the record with his name attached to it.

But he’s not willing to join in a lie, which is what this story is. He also raises serious questions about whether Goldberg’s and/or Griffin’s sources (which could be all the same people for all we know) were even there to render first-hand accounts of anything that happened.

I want to declare this story over, but I can’t do that because the people who want to believe it will continue to believe it. What I can declare is that it’s been so thoroughly discredited that, at this point, it’s a case of serious journalistic malpractice if we see any further stories on it.