Trump: Hey, I'll Go Even Higher Than $1.8 Trillion To Get A Stimulus Deal With Pelosi

He’s using “go big or go home” language, which sounds like it really means:

Pelosi is more stubborn than I am, so she wins.

Let’s look at the different phases of these negotiations:

Phase 1: Republicans at $500 billion, Democrats at $2.2 trillion

Phase 2: Republicans at $800 billion, Democrats at $2.2 trillion

TRENDING: 'WJ Live': WHO Admits What Conservatives Have Been Saying for Months

Phase 3: Republicans at $1.2 trillion, Democrats at $2.2 trillion

Phase 4: Republicans at $1.5 trillion, Democrats at $2.2 trillion

Phase 5: Republicans at $1.8 trillion, Democrats at $2.2 trillion

Phase 6: Trump declares $1.8 trillion is too little, because it’s time to go big or go home.

Should Congress pass another stimulus? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Some crack negotiators we’ve got on this. Can we please just tell them to go home?

Guess not:

Later, President Donald Trump said that he would raise his offer for a stimulus package above his current level of $1.8 trillion. House Democrats have passed a $2.2 trillion bill.

“I would. Absolutely I would. I would say more. I would go higher. Go big or go home, I said it yesterday,” the president told Fox Business.

“Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want to give anything. She thinks it helps her with the election,” Trump continued. “And I don’t think so. I think it hurts her with the election because everyone knows she’s holding it up. We’re not holding it up. She’s holding it up.”

RELATED: Trump to Pelosi: Fine, Let's Spend $1.8 Trillion on Another Stimulus; Her Response: That's Chump Change

She’s holding it up because it’s working. She’s getting everything she wants. Why should she give an inch when Republicans keep inching closer to her position and she doesn’t have to compromise in any way to get them to do it?

All of this is even more insane when you realize that recent polls show voters think Pelosi is more responsible for holding up the negotiations than Trump. Why reward her for the very behavior voters think she should be punished for?

We wrote the other day about the prospect of sending the national debt careening beyond $27 trillion, and this year’s deficit alone soaring beyond $5 trillion. Taxpayers, you do understand, this is not free money from Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump, yes? You’re going to pay for it, with interest, in the form of higher taxes for the rest of your lives.

And yet you’re clamoring for it because you’ve been convinced there is no alternative. There is. The alternative is to open the economy back up and let people get back to work with reasonable safety protocols to protect the most at-risk. This is what should have happened months ago, and what should happen now.

Instead, we’re watching the party of “small government” give into Democrats’ demand for the biggest spending blowout in the history of this country, and the second one this year. And we’ll be upset if they don’t do it.

Sigh.