Trump: Hey, I'll Go Even Higher Than $1.8 Trillion To Get A Stimulus Deal With Pelosi

He’s using “go big or go home” language, which sounds like it really means:
Pelosi is more stubborn than I am, so she wins.
Let’s look at the different phases of these negotiations:
Advertisement - story continues below
Phase 1: Republicans at $500 billion, Democrats at $2.2 trillion
Phase 2: Republicans at $800 billion, Democrats at $2.2 trillion
TRENDING: 'WJ Live': WHO Admits What Conservatives Have Been Saying for Months
Phase 3: Republicans at $1.2 trillion, Democrats at $2.2 trillion
Phase 4: Republicans at $1.5 trillion, Democrats at $2.2 trillion
Advertisement - story continues below
Phase 5: Republicans at $1.8 trillion, Democrats at $2.2 trillion
Phase 6: Trump declares $1.8 trillion is too little, because it’s time to go big or go home.
Some crack negotiators we’ve got on this. Can we please just tell them to go home?
Later, President Donald Trump said that he would raise his offer for a stimulus package above his current level of $1.8 trillion. House Democrats have passed a $2.2 trillion bill.
Advertisement - story continues below
“I would. Absolutely I would. I would say more. I would go higher. Go big or go home, I said it yesterday,” the president told Fox Business.
“Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want to give anything. She thinks it helps her with the election,” Trump continued. “And I don’t think so. I think it hurts her with the election because everyone knows she’s holding it up. We’re not holding it up. She’s holding it up.”
She’s holding it up because it’s working. She’s getting everything she wants. Why should she give an inch when Republicans keep inching closer to her position and she doesn’t have to compromise in any way to get them to do it?
All of this is even more insane when you realize that recent polls show voters think Pelosi is more responsible for holding up the negotiations than Trump. Why reward her for the very behavior voters think she should be punished for?
Advertisement - story continues below
We wrote the other day about the prospect of sending the national debt careening beyond $27 trillion, and this year’s deficit alone soaring beyond $5 trillion. Taxpayers, you do understand, this is not free money from Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump, yes? You’re going to pay for it, with interest, in the form of higher taxes for the rest of your lives.
And yet you’re clamoring for it because you’ve been convinced there is no alternative. There is. The alternative is to open the economy back up and let people get back to work with reasonable safety protocols to protect the most at-risk. This is what should have happened months ago, and what should happen now.
Instead, we’re watching the party of “small government” give into Democrats’ demand for the biggest spending blowout in the history of this country, and the second one this year. And we’ll be upset if they don’t do it.
Sigh.