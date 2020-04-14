Trump inks deal with Russia, Saudi Arabia that could save the U.S. shale industry

I know it makes everyone smile when they drive by gas stations and see prices plummeting toward $1 a gallon. We haven’t seen prices like this in decades, and it feels like a small silver lining while being cooped up that whatever gas we do buy doesn’t cost very much.

It’s not such good news for U.S. shale exploration. Oil shale has played a massive role in transforming the United States from a country dependent on others for oil to a country that supplies oil to the rest of the world. Extracting oil from shale rock in places like North Dakota has revolutionized America’s standing in the global energy markets, and this – combined with the fracking that you hear people freaking out about all the time – was one of the major drivers of the economy that was booming until just a few weeks ago.

In order to get that economy booming again, we will need U.S. shale markets to be viable when the crisis has passed.

But it’s expensive to get oil out of rocks, and the U.S. shale industry needs global oil prices to at around $50 a barrel or higher in order to be economically viable. Oil prices at the moment are between $20 and $24 a barrel as demand craters, and the problem was further exacerbated some weeks back by a tiff between Russia and Saudi Arabia that saw neither country willing to cut production despite the drop in demand.

Into this buzzsaw stepped President Trump, determined to get a deal done with the major global players so the financial dynamics could be altered and the viability of the U.S. shale markets could be saved.

TRENDING: Reuters blames ‘partisanship’ for blocking of business relief bill, but only Democrats are doing the blocking

It appears he has succeeded:

President Trump has been chasing a diplomatic victory, and he got one this weekend when he brokered a deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia to limit their production that may also limit the bloodbath in the U.S. shale patch. OPEC and Russia have agreed to curtail their production by 9.7 million barrels a day—about 10% of global output—in May and June amid a steep falloff in demand due to the coronavirus that is expected to exceed 20% of last year’s consumption. After Russia last month refused Riyadh’s calls to cut supply, Saudi Arabia opened up its tap and slashed its crude price.

The dual supply-demand shock drove Brent crude as low as $24 a barrel and the U.S. benchmark to $20. This game of chicken wasn’t good for the Saudis, its OPEC allies or Russia, whose budgets need higher prices. Russia needs an oil price of about $40 a barrel to balance its budget, and the Saudis about $80.

When the country opens back up, we’re going to need every advantage we can get to position ourselves for an economic bounceback. If shale production can resume at full strength, that will represent one of the most positive factors in the pursuit of a quick and strong recovery.

Is the shale industry vital to the U.S. economy? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

We’re probably not going to see the $80-a-barrel prices the Saudis want, because no matter how much you cut production you’re still dealing with the fact that demand for gasoline is way down. But with the right combination of moves, we might be able to get it back to the $40 mark that the Russians need to balance their budget, and that the U.S. shale industry needs to continue production.

Trump made this deal work by brokering side agreements with Mexico and Canada, and by leveraging the fact that Saudi Arabia is still highly dependent on the United States for military support. That situation garners a lot of criticism from people who don’t like the commitments we pay for overseas, and that group of critics has sometimes included Donald Trump. But leverage can be awfully useful when you need it, and credit Trump for using it very effectively in the pursuit of this deal.

We don’t need to be killing U.S. industries as we fight off this pandemic, and if Trump just saved the shale industry, it’s one of the most important victories he could have won. I don’t think it will be widely seen that way, but it deserves to be.