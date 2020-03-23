Trump should know better than to join Democrats in attacking stock buybacks

Democrats don’t know anything about how business works. That’s why they’re Democrats. They think corporations simply generate cash at will by exploiting people who don’t have any, and that includes all kinds of mysterious transactions in which they somehow make themselves richer just be calling brokers and telling them to make it so.

Only ignorance of this extent could make a person think the Democratic Party’s anti-business agenda of state control is a good idea. You have to really be clueless about business to buy into such ideas. That explains the nonsense we hear from the likes of Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden.

But Donald Trump, whatever else you may think of him, is decidedly not ignorant about business. That’s one of the reasons he signed the Tax Reform Act of 2017 with its reduction of the corporate tax from 35 percent to 21 percent. Trump understood that leaving that capital to be allocated by the private sector – rather than confiscating it on behalf of politicians – would allow it to be put to more productive uses.

So Trump certainly understands that stock buybacks are not the damnable scam Democrats and the media seem to think they are. When they screamed about companies buying back their stock with the savings from the tax cut, Trump rightly refused to engage in their disingenuous nonsense.

Yet now, as the federal government prepares a gargantuan bailout of the private sector to accompany the government-imposed shutdown of same over the coronavirus, Trump is taking the weird step of affirming the cries against stock buybacks now that they’re starting again:

“I am strongly recommending a buyback exclusion,” Mr. Trump said at the daily briefing of his coronavirus task force on Saturday, laying out his views on terms for government business assistance. “You can’t take a billion dollars of the money and just buy back your stock and increase the value.”

The president’s comments were strikingly similar to a pledge made the day before by his likely Democratic challenger in the November election, former Vice President Joe Biden. At his own briefing on Friday, explaining how he would handle the mounting economic calamity, Mr. Biden said companies getting federal money would “have to focus on making sure that any aid they get does not go to buying back their stock.”

In an economic situation that desperately needs liquid capital, prohibiting stock buybacks is astonishingly short-sighted and counterproductive.

When companies find themselves with excess capital, they make strategic decisions about how best to allocate it. If they need to expand facilities, launch a product or market existing products, they use the money for that. If they need to pay employees during a show period in order to maintain their workforce, they use the money for that.

But some companies have no immediate use for the capital that falls under those descriptions. They could just horde the cash, which is what liberals imagine corporations always do and complain that they shouldn’t do. But they could also buy back some of their stock, and that’s often the best thing that can happen for the economy at large.

Why? Because the stockholders are investors. If a company has no direct use for the extra capital, buying back stock puts the capital in the hands of people who are looking for investment opportunities – and in an environment like this, there will be plenty of companies looking for cash and wanting to appeal to well-capitalized investors.

Hording the cash essentially takes out out of circulation. Using it to buy back stock puts it in the hands of active investors who will deploy it in ways designed to spur economic activity and produce rewards.

Trump knows business and he knows markets. He knows stock buybacks are not what Democrats claim they are. And yet he’s joining Democrats in demanding that stock buybacks be banned as a use of bailout funds. That’s ridiculous. What Trump should do instead is use the occasion to educate the public about the real economic impact of stock buybacks.

I realize he’s preoccupied with the fight against the coronavirus, and maybe doesn’t have the time or the interest in an economic debate. But giving relief to the economy in the midst of this situation is going to be just as important as – and in the long term, more important than – the fight against the virus itself. The last thing we need right now is for Donald Trump to start viewing the economy, and specifically the business community, the way Democrats do.

That would be a contagion we may never recover from.