Trump: Know What? Let's Just Send Everyone $1,200 Stimulus Checks and Call It Good

There is no way Democrats go for this, even though they claim they’re in favor of the stimulus checks. That’s because what they really want is an excuse to blow through another $2 trillion or so, and this would only cost $135 billion.

To a Democrat in Washington, that’s chump change. But after blowing up negotiations over a larger aid package that would have cost $1.6 trillion at minimum, and would have cost $3.4 trillion if the Democrats had their way, Trump is willing to separate the stimulus checks and pass them alone.

President Donald Trump is calling for Congress to move on approving a second round $1,200 stimulus checks to millions of Americans.

But don’t count the money just yet.

The president tweeted on Tuesday night he supports stand-alone legislation to authorize those payments. That was a reversal from his position earlier in the day, when he said he wanted Washington lawmakers to hold off on stimulus negotiations until after the election.

Trump has also called for other stand-alone legislation to provide $25 billion to help the airline industry and $135 billion for additional Paycheck Protection Program loans to small businesses.

Pelosi’s already declared she’s not going to go for it, saying today on The View that it’s a “missed opportunity.” And it is if you see it the way Democrats see every situation, as an opportunity to spend trillions upon trillions on politically favored constituencies like Democrat governors and public employee unions.

Not getting another stimulus check is fine with me, and it should be fine with you too. The answer is for people to get back to work, not to get more handouts from Washington. It continues to frustrate me that Republicans don’t say this as clearly as they should, but that’s where we stand as we approach Election Day 2020.