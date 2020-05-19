Trump letter to WHO: Make major changes in 30 days or we're out for good

I was a little disheartened over the weekend by news that President Trump had restored – at least temporarily – funding to the World Health Organization. I’d written some weeks back that the worst-case scenario would be a brief and meaningless delay of funding, followed by some bluster and then a full restoration.

That’s the sort of thing that gets you headlines for a news cycle or two, but does nothing to solve the underlying problems of an inept and corrupt organization. It was starting to look like Trump was going in that lamentable direction.

Then came yesterday, when it became clear that the momentary restoration of funding was only to set up the WHO for the real artillery:

This is the letter sent to Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization. It is self-explanatory! pic.twitter.com/pF2kzPUpDv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

The heart of the letter is a specific and detailed list of the WHO’s a) failure to declare the pandemic when the facts on the ground should have made it obvious; b) inaccurate public declarations concerning the pandemic; and most egregiously c) bootlicking and running of interference on China’s behalf.

Read the whole thing. It’s damning.

And yet no one should be surprised, given the evolution of the WHO over the course of its history. The original idea of the WHO was that there should be an international organization empowered to take the lead when international health crisis arose. Since the diseases didn’t recognize borders, so went the thinking, there should also be a global organization to combat it.

But as so often happens with these multinational organizations, mission creep set in. In the quest for more favor (and more funding) from politicians, the WHO began to champion causes like government-run health care and other favorites of the political left. One consequences of this strategy was the WHO’s clear reluctance to upset their Chinese masters by telling the truth about the real origins of the coronavirus.

There are other organizations who can do the work the WHO used to do, without being compromised by politics. Or the United States could marshal its own resources to do them better and more cost-effectively. There’s no reason to keep the WHO in existence if its first priority is going to be its own self-perpetuation via politics.

I’m sure there are excellent health professionals who are part of the WHO, and no one is saying they can’t continue to serve. Perhaps they could move into better and more trustworthy organizations. They might find the change a breath of fresh air.

But President Trump is correct not to continue funding organizations that do more harm that good, just because of what we once hoped that organization would do. Today’s WHO is irredeemably corrupt and untrustworthy.

Now we have to hope that, in 30 days, Trump doesn’t back down in the face of nonsense claims dressed up as reform. It’s time for a farewell tour from the WHO.