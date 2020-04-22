As Trump moves to halt immigration, media suddenly concerned about limits on executive power

Here in Michigan, I’m eagerly awaiting word on whether – come May 1 – I’ll be able to buy paint, get a haircut or actually have my entire team come to work in the office. It all depends on the whims of a certain Gretchen Whitmer, who has no real constitutional authority to ban any of this, but has done so anyway with the media cheering her on.

The American system of government relies heavily on checks and balances, and that relies strongly on limits to the power of any one elected official. At a time of crisis or emergency, there is sometimes a temptation to want to put those limits aside in order to facilitate bold action. But as we’ve often seen – and we’re certainly seeing it now in Michigan – a time of crisis is exactly when those limits are most important, because the time of crisis is when there’s the most temptation to abuse executive power beyond how it’s intended to be used.

Yet you’d never know it from most of the media’s coverage of the COVID-19 lockdown. People who protest that their rights are being violated are sneered at and lectured, while governors who make pronouncements with no regard for the constitutional limits on their authority are hailed as heroes.

It seems there’s no abuse of your power that the media won’t tolerate so long as you’re doing it in the name of public health.

Unless, of course, your name is Donald Trump. Locking American citizens in their homes and threatening them with legal sanction if they come out – all in the name of health and wellness – is perfectly fine. But temporarily close the border to foreign entries for the exact same reason, well, now you’ll raise the hackles of the New York Times:

A president has broad powers over immigration under the Constitution and federal laws, but they are not unlimited. At the very least, there must be a reasonable basis for restrictions on immigration. None exists for President Trump’s threat to temporarily ban all immigrant visa admissions to the United States.

As with earlier, problematic immigration policies like the entry ban aimed at several predominantly Muslim countries, this proposal started out with a remarkably broad promise by the president: a ban on all immigration. That sweeping rhetoric has a cost of its own. Among other things, it may discourage international students from enrolling in American universities this fall, and otherwise signal “keep out” to visitors who would actually boost the economy. But beyond the rhetorical overkill, there are other problems with this ban. The actual policy proposal is much less than promised by tweet, but even in its whittled down form, it is still unlawful.

Actually the president has broad powers he can exercise when countering a threat to national security, and one could certainly make the case that people crossing the border who cannot verify that they’re free of the virus could constitute such a threat.

We already require new entries to undergo 14-day quarantines to ensure they are free of the virus, so you could argue that’s sufficient. You could also argue, of course, that if the quarantine requirement is legal then it’s also legal to cut off immigration entirely until the threat has passed.

I’m not as convinced of the wisdom of the move as I am of its legality. The longer these lockdowns go on, the more I’m convinced we could have achieved largely the same results by not locking everyone down, but by enforcing common-sense distancing and disinfectant measures that could have been implemented while people could still go to their offices and other public establishments.

The results in Sweden seem to bear this out. Their case levels on a per-capita basis are not significantly different from ours, and they believe they’re weeks away from achieving herd immunity in Stockholm. Meanwhile, we’re keeping everybody shut up in their houses and perhaps just delaying the reckoning.

Closing the border is akin with the same lock-everything-down strategy that strikes me more each day as counterproductive.

But to have conniption fits about Trump exceeding his authority on this point, when people in states like ours can scarcely leave their homes and the media think this is perfectly fine, demonstrates perfectly why no one takes them seriously.

This is not about any real respect on limits to anyone’s power. It’s about hating Donald Trump and nothing else.