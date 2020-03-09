Trump: No, I'm not cancelling my campaign rallies because of coronavirus . . . (Bernie: Me neither)

I’m starting to wonder if issues like this become the speed bump that slows down the public panic. How exactly does society function if we never get together? And once you take the step of cancelling all public gatherings for fear of whatever, how does the genie go back in that bottle?

Coronavirus won’t be the last public health scare. And the next one to arrive will already be germinating before any of us realize it. Maybe no one should ever go out again, just in case.

I understand the interest in caution, but contrary to what your mother told you, you can be too careful. You can let fear direct every decision you make to the point where you miss every opportunity to make a connection, to learn, to grow and to advance. It’s bad enough when one individual is thinking and acting like this. When an entire nation is, we’ve got serious trouble.

Your president will surely catch heat for refusing to bow to this panic, especially since it will be said he’s only doing it for his own political benefit. But I for one applaud the Trump campaign for keeping the campaign rally a real thing:

President Donald Trump says he intends to continue holding large campaign rallies regardless of the threat posed by the growing coronavirus outbreak.

“We will have tremendous rallies and we’re doing very well and we’ve done a fantastic job with respect to that subject on the virus,” Trump said before dinner Saturday with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump’s rallies, which draw thousands of rapturous supporters, were a signature of his 2016 campaign and remain the beating heart of his re-election bid. He held his most recent rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, on March 2, drawing a capacity crowd to the 9,600-seat Bojangles’ Coliseum.

And by the way, we applaud the Bernie campaign for the same reason:

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday acknowledged that he and his presidential opponents are in an age group that is more vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak but said he wouldn’t limit his activities.

Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” whether he, former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump should limit travel and avoid crowds, as has been recommended for older Americans, Sanders replied: “In the best of all possible worlds, maybe. But right now, we’re running as hard as we can.”

I’m not sure why Politico thinks the important issue is the health of the candidates as opposed to the people attending the rallies. Maybe it’s because Politico thinks politicians are the only people in the world. The Worst Web Site in the World didn’t get its name for no reason, after all.

You can’t help but notice the difference between the two mens’ reasonings. Trump says his campaign has the coronavirus situation well handled so there’s no problem continuing to have the rallies. Bernie doesn’t address the public health question at all, and merely asserts that it’s so important to beat Trump he just has to keep having the rallies come hook or come crook – or come pandemic, I guess.

But regardless of why, they both made the right decision. I hope Major League Baseball and others who face similar questions also make the right call. There is always some risk when you go out in public and make contact with other people, and there are common-sense things you can do to minimize your risk. But when everyone just isolates themselves from everyone else out of fear, we’re no longer the people we’re meant to be, and we’re no longer the nation we’ve spent centuries building.

Go to campaign rallies. Go to church. Go to the ballgame. Walk around downtown. Eat out. Don’t live your life in fear. Trust God.

If Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders can agree on this, surely so can the rest of us.