Trump did not need Pelosi's permission to take out Soleimani

Donald Trump is the commander in chief. Nancy Pelosi knows that, but insists for some reason that she is in charge.

No she is not!

The president has the authority to make a call militarily, and then seek congressional approval for a full-scale war within 90 days.

Nancy Pelosi knows this and is playing upon the lack of knowledge among the American people. She is playing the ignorance card, and hoping the voters will not find out the truth.

The media does not know the truth. Nancy Pelosi and her herd of lying cohorts don’t tell the truth, expecting the public to believe the lies and deception. Just look at the list of 109 media lies compiled by Sharyl Attkisson.

We are not stupid!

Most people do not have the time to keep up with all the BS the Democrats and the liberal media are trying to feed us, but some of us (like me) do this for a living. It sucks, but somebody has to tell you the truth.

It’s too bad because I’d love nothing more than to just watch the NFL playoffs this weekend. But the political crap doesn’t stop so I won’t stop telling you the truth.

This is another charade by the Democrats, and it is not going to work, just like all of the other phony accusations against President Trump. We have more access to the truth than we had 50 years ago. The Democrats just don’t believe that we are smarter today than we were 50 years ago.

We have more access today to the truth! We are not stupid!

Nancy, stop feeding us lies and deception!

Democrats, stop digging!