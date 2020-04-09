Trump: Obama 'knows something' about Biden & won't endorse... and what's up with Bernie's delegates?

This is when Trump is at his best. He’s freewheeling, he’s being honest, and he’s saying precisely the things that everyone is saying around the dinner table. In this case, it has to do with Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and Barack Obama.

As you know, Bernie ostensibly dropped out of the race yesterday. Except… he kinda/sorta didn’t. He suspended his campaign, but he said he’d be hanging on to his delegates. In fact, he made it clear that he’d like to add more delegates before the party selects its nominee.

As President Trump said yesterday, that’s “a weird deal.”

On the surface, it sounds like Bernie is making a power play. More delegates will grant more influence over the platform and more leverage against whoever the party selects as its candidate. Additional leverage means Bernie gets more in exchange for his endorsement.

But that brings us to the other odd thing about the 2020 election: It would seem that Joe Biden is all but a shoo-in. The rest of the field has fallen away, there’s supposedly no one else interested in running, Sleepy Joe is the last man standing, and that should be ‘all she wrote.’ Obama was already clear that he was not a ‘Bernie Bro,’ so what’s the hold up?

Why won’t he give Biden the thumbs up? The President thinks he knows:

“It does amaze me that President Obama has not supported Sleepy Joe. It just hasn’t happened. When is it going to happen? He knows something that you don’t know. That I think I know. But you don’t know.”

So… place your bets. Assuming the President really does know something about the situation, and I think it’s probably a safe bet to assume he does, I see only three options here.

A: Obama isn’t endorsing Biden because he’s convinced Biden simply can’t win, and he doesn’t want to back a loser.

B: Obama isn’t endorsing Biden because he knows Biden has health issues that will render his candidacy moot.

C: Obama isn’t endorsing Biden because something is going on behind the scenes, and Joe’s not going to be the nominee. In this scenario, the party will select a “reluctant” dark horse. Whether that’s Hillary, Michelle, Oprah, Bloomberg, or any of the other outliers, we don’t know. It’s just… someone.

Is it possible that Bernie is ordering his delegates to stay put because he’s banking on being that person’s running mate?

Time will tell, but Trump seems pretty sure of himself in the following clip.

President Trump on @BernieSanders: “He didn’t really drop out. What about his delegates? I mean, he said he’s going to keep his delegates. That’s a weird deal… I don’t know why President Obama hasn’t supported @JoeBiden a long time ago, there’s something he feels is wrong…” pic.twitter.com/uwRcwZY1vV — CSPAN (@cspan) April 8, 2020

