Trump: OK Fine, We'll Have an Orderly Transition to Biden on January 20

Is this because . . . ?

A. He recognizes that following last night’s certification of Biden’s electoral win, he has no further plays? The truth is he was out of plays two months ago, but maybe he’s only recognizing it now.

Or . . .

B. Following the events at the Capitol yesterday, there is real talk of either a quicky impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment, and Trump suddenly realizes he’s not guaranteed to finish his term unless he changes his behavior quickly?

Yesterday, for Trump, might have been one of those moments when you step back and can’t stop thinking, “Did I take this thing too far?”

The Bugs Bunny answer is the right one: “Eh . . . could be!”

Congress certified the Electoral College results early on Thursday morning, after a pro-Trump mob overran the Capitol building and forced lawmakers to evacuate the premises.

Shortly following the certification, President Trump released a statement affirming that he would transfer power to Joe Biden on Inauguration Day. The statement came amid unconfirmed reports that Republican officials were looking into removing Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment of the Constitution.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said, adding that he would “continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted.”

There is no defending what happened on Captiol Hill yesterday, and there’s no way to overlook Trump’s role in it. He may not have told his supporters to breach the Capitol, but he certainly told them he wanted them “going to the Capitol,” and he certainly continued to feed the nonsense – even yesterday morning – that the election was stolen from him.

One of the most extraordinary things I’ve seen in American politics was Donald Trump attacking his own vice president for refusing to hijack the counting of the electoral votes. Mike Pence has neither the authority (Trump’s insistence to the contrary notwithstanding) nor the inclination to do such a thing, and admirably refused. That got him roundly attacked by the president as the angry crowd seethed, spoiling for the fight that unfolded hours later inside the Capitol building.

An erstwhile colleague and still good friend felt the need to tell me yesterday that he didn’t care about any of this, because the Capitol is the home of a cabal of thieves and liars who, in his estimation, are worse than the rioters. That’s a disappointing take and entirely beside the point. Our Congress has done many terrible things, but the thing they got attacked for yesterday isn’t one of them. If you want to whip up a crowd to protest high taxes or the decimation of the First Amendment, that’s one thing. Don’t encourage people to storm the palace guard over a crime that never even happened.

By the time Trump bothered to make a statement urging peace – hours too late – the damage had already been done. And even then he continued to repeat the claims that had so incensed the crowd in the first place.

I take no joy in the criticisms I’ve had to make about the president in recent weeks. I was pleasantly surprised by the fruits of his presidency. He accomplished far more on the policy front than I thought he would, and did so in the face of dishonest attacks from Democrats and the media that were unlike anything I’ve ever seen in this nation’s history. Trump stood up for religious freedom and was the first president to really hold the news media to account for their misdeeds.

I wanted him to win a second term, and when he didn’t, I hoped he would go out on a high note with the rollout of the COVID vaccines.

But it’s his own actions that robbed him of that graceful exit. His relentless pushing of absurd claims about vote machines, discarded ballots, illegal voting and all the rest are the actions of a man so vain that he will believe anything before he’ll accept the simple fact that he lost. His call over the weekend to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger was probably an impeachable offense in its own right. His role in yesterday’s violence only amplifies that sad fact.

If everyone’s emotions subside today – especially Trump’s – maybe the Congress and his own cabinet will let him finish out his final 13 days in office. Any possibility of Trump 2024 is probably gone now, and for many reasons I’d say that’s just as well.

The Biden presidency with a Democrat-controlled Congress is going to be brutal on the country, and I wish none of it was happening. But if the 2020 election had been about Donald Trump’s track record and not Donald Trump the personality, then Trump would be getting ready for his second inauguration on January 20.

He’s the one who needs to come to grips with why that’s not happening.