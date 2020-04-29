Trump to order meat plants to stay open, will apparently also take action to protect them from liability

You might have wondered after you read our piece yesterday on the threats to the food supply chain: Aren’t meat plants considered essential and thus allowed to remain open?

Yes they are. But that doesn’t guarantee they will remain open. Any company with a unionized work force faces the threat of both strikes and lawsuits if it considers operating during a pandemic. Tyson Foods and other companies may want to operate, but they’re very concerned about what will happen if an employee gets sick and the trial lawyers’ bar springs into action.

Even so, Tyson Foods Chairman John Tyson could not have been more clear in the warning he issued in full-page newspaper ad he took out on Sunday: The nation’s food supply chain is on the verge of breaking because farmers can’t sell their product to food processors when not enough of them are open. That means you can’t get product to markets, and that means empty grocery shelves and animals slaughtered without ever being processed into food.

Say this for Donald Trump: You can criticize him for being impulsive, but when a clear and urgent need presents itself, Trump is not afraid to take quick and decisive action while his advisors would be more inclined to slow down and proceed with caution. That is what Trump did yesterday, invoking the Defense Production Act in ordering food processing companies to remain open.

But he apparently did something else equally important: He protected them from the liability that had them leery of operating in the first place:

Trump plans to use the Defense Production Act to order the companies to stay open as critical infrastructure, and the government will provide additional protective gear for employees as well as guidance, according to the person.

The order sets the stage for a showdown between America’s meat giants, which have been pressing to reopen plants, and some local officials and labor unions who’ve called for closures in a bid to prevent the virus from spreading. The president himself has long agitated for Americans to return to work and restore an economy crippled by social distancing measures.

Trump signaled the executive action at the White House on Tuesday, saying he planned to sign an order aimed at Tyson Foods Inc.’s liability, which had become “a road block” for the company. He didn’t elaborate.

I am not sure what Trump’s authority might be to shield Tyson from liability, although it may be contained in the wording of the Defense Production Act itself. It doesn’t make much sense to have a law by which the president can order companies to operate, and then allow them to be sued for operating.

They’re in a Catch-22 if they’re breaking the law by closing, but subject to lawsuits if they operate. Trump appears to have just given them cover from the trial lawyers by putting the responsibility for their continued operations on his own shoulders.

We’ll have to see now if the order also extends to every other kind of company that’s involved with the food supply chain. The meat supply needs farmers, processors, distributors and, of course, grocers. If any one part of the chain breaks down, people can’t get the food they need. And if anyone along that chain is reluctant to operate for fear of lawsuits, the chain doesn’t work.

I don’t like the use of the Defense Production Act in general. I don’t like the idea that the government nationalizes any industry and puts it under federal control. It’s the sort of thing that should be reserved for only the most dire emergency.

But a threat to the nation’s food supply clearly qualifies, and given the reality on the ground, Trump had no choice but to do this.

That said, we’re only facing this situation because so many state governors insist on extending lockdown orders despite the fact that the curve has clearly flattened and we should be able to resume many normal facets of life with basic, common-sense safety practices employed. As serious as this pandemic has been, the numbers so far of both cases and deaths have not justified the damage we’ve done to the rest of society by shutting everything down, devastating the economy and jeopardizing people’s ability to obtain normal everyday things they need.

The real solution here is not the Defense Production Act, although invoking it was probably necessary in the moment. It’s to end the lockdowns and combat the coronavirus without continuing to commit national economic suicide.