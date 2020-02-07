Trump-ordered U.S. strike kills leader of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula

His name was Qasim al-Rimi, and he was the leader of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.

You remember Al Qaeda, right? There was a day in 2001 when, as Ilhan Omar would say, some people did something. The people were Al Qaeda, the something was nearly 3,000 dead Americans, and while U.S. counterstrikes have significantly degraded Al Qaeda, it’s not gone.

But as of yesterday, one of them is:

At the direction of President Donald J. Trump, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and the leader of al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and a deputy to al-Qa’ida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. Rimi joined al-Qa’ida in the 1990s, working in Afghanistan for Osama bin Laden. Under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces. His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qa’ida movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security. The United States, our interests, and our allies are safer as a result of his death. We will continue to protect the American people by tracking down and eliminating terrorists who seek to do us harm.

Trump is certainly not afraid to disrupt the status quo by killing known terror leaders. We all found that out last month when he took out Qassem Solemeini, and yesterday he proved it again by offing Rimi.

If you remember the immediate aftermath of 9/11, some on the left claimed that every time we killed a terrorist, we “only created 30 more.” The idea, I guess, was that our counterstrikes so inflamed the Middle Eastern Muslim community that they were all running off to enlist and destroy us in retaliation to every terrorist we killed.

That has not proven to be true at all. Both ISIS and Al Qaeda are seriously degraded as a result of U.S. counterterrorism efforts over the course of the past two decades.

I’m sure Al Qaeda will go on without Rimi, but one shouldn’t minimize the significance of any organization losing a key leader. And the more the U.S. acts to take these people out, the more doubt we’ll sow in the minds of would-be terrorists concerning the wisdom of becoming a terrorist leader in opposition to the United States.

You’ll be told that terrorists don’t care if they die because they’re expecting 72 virgins and a pat on the back from Allah. You know what I think? I think they’re just like most other humans and they don’t want to die if they can help it. A good way to avoid dying is not to wage war against America – especially when we have a president who’s willing to take you out if given the chance.