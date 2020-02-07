SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Trump-ordered U.S. strike kills leader of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published February 7, 2020 at 5:00am
Print

His name was Qasim al-Rimi, and he was the leader of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.

You remember Al Qaeda, right? There was a day in 2001 when, as Ilhan Omar would say, some people did something. The people were Al Qaeda, the something was nearly 3,000 dead Americans, and while U.S. counterstrikes have significantly degraded Al Qaeda, it’s not gone.

But as of yesterday, one of them is:

At the direction of President Donald J. Trump, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and the leader of al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and a deputy to al-Qa’ida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.  Rimi joined al-Qa’ida in the 1990s, working in Afghanistan for Osama bin Laden.  Under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces.  His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qa’ida movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security.  The United States, our interests, and our allies are safer as a result of his death.  We will continue to protect the American people by tracking down and eliminating terrorists who seek to do us harm.

Trump is certainly not afraid to disrupt the status quo by killing known terror leaders. We all found that out last month when he took out Qassem Solemeini, and yesterday he proved it again by offing Rimi.

TRENDING: Bernie's former spokeswoman says Bernie's socialism can't win; Biden admits taking Iowa 'gut punch'

If you remember the immediate aftermath of 9/11, some on the left claimed that every time we killed a terrorist, we “only created 30 more.” The idea, I guess, was that our counterstrikes so inflamed the Middle Eastern Muslim community that they were all running off to enlist and destroy us in retaliation to every terrorist we killed.

That has not proven to be true at all. Both ISIS and Al Qaeda are seriously degraded as a result of U.S. counterterrorism efforts over the course of the past two decades.

I’m sure Al Qaeda will go on without Rimi, but one shouldn’t minimize the significance of any organization losing a key leader. And the more the U.S. acts to take these people out, the more doubt we’ll sow in the minds of would-be terrorists concerning the wisdom of becoming a terrorist leader in opposition to the United States.

You’ll be told that terrorists don’t care if they die because they’re expecting 72 virgins and a pat on the back from Allah. You know what I think? I think they’re just like most other humans and they don’t want to die if they can help it. A good way to avoid dying is not to wage war against America – especially when we have a president who’s willing to take you out if given the chance.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Trump-ordered U.S. strike kills leader of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula
Senator Rick Scott introduces constitutional amendment to require three-fifths House vote for impeachment
VIDEO: Trump goes off on Romney, Pelosi at National Prayer Breakfast
State Farm: Shannen Doherty is using her breast cancer to garner sympathy in her lawsuit against us
Republicans says they will 'expunge' Trump's impeachment if they win back the House
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×