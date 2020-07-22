Trump orders Chinese consulate in Houston closed . . . hours after people were burning documents in its yard

This is a weird one, although it makes sense in the context of the intellectual property theft the U.S. says China has committed.

Yesterday, the U.S. indicted two Chinese hackers, accusing them of attempting to steal coronavirus research being done by American firms. Hours later, smoke is rising from the courtyard of the Chinese consulate in Houston. The Houston Fire Department responds to a call, where people are found burning documents, thus causing the smoke and literally sounding the alarm.

By this morning, the U.S. government had ordered the consulate closed, which must mean they know more than they’re telling us about what’s going on there:

Morgan Ortagus, a spokeswoman for the State Department, didn’t specify what prompted Washington to target the Houston consulate. “The United States will not tolerate the PRC’s violations of our sovereignty and intimidation of our people, just as we have not tolerated the PRC’s unfair trade practices, theft of American jobs and other egregious behavior,” Ms. Ortagus said, using an abbreviation of the People’s Republic of China.

Officials didn’t specify the deadline given for the consulate to shut down. Hu Xijin, the editor in chief of Communist Party tabloid Global Times, tweeted Wednesday that the consulate was ordered to shut down within 72 hours.

TRENDING: The nonsense you're hearing about Portland is absurd: Feds are restoring order because local officials wouldn't

The document-burning is strange. If there is evidence of China committing international crimes against the United States, it’s crazy to think that physical copies of this evidence existed in a consulate in the United States. Presumably this is information that originated in digital form. Who would be so reckless as to print it out, right here on American soil, only to feel an urgent need to burn it before the Americans showed up and found it?

Whatever it was, they must have been pretty desperate to get rid of it if they would actually take it outside and set it ablaze, knowing full well that would attract attention and probably some sort of emergency response.

It’s temping to think that Trump is simply throwing around accusations against the Chinese because that sort of bluster is part of his style when he’s trying to get the better of someone in a negotiation. Heck, sometimes he even treats his own employees that way.

But the closure of the Houston consulate is awfully specific, especially timed within a day of the hacker indictments. And the burning of those documents is awfully curious.

Do you think China is stealing our secrets? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (49 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A consulate is a diplomatic facility that, during the time it’s being used as such, is technically considered the sovereign soil of the country that’s using it. So that building in Houston is – from a legal and diplomatic perspective – part of China. But that’s only true as long as the Untied States allows it to be used as a consulate. Once it’s closed, U.S. officials have free access to whatever’s inside.

It doesn’t sound like China wants us to see what that is. That makes me want to know very badly what it is. And it has me pretty convinced it’s not something good.