If Trump Paid as Little in Taxes as the New York Times Claims, Good: The Less Rich People Pay in Taxes, the Better

The New York Times thinks it’s got Donald Trump dead to rights with a scandalous-sounding expose that’s apparently based on Trump’s tax records going back several decades. Supposedly Trump has paid as little as $750 a year in taxes, largely because he claims losses that surpass whatever he takes in.

The Timesmen and their fans are outraged. Rich people paying so little in taxes is their definition of an American travesty.

We feel differently. While we are disappointed if Trump actually lost as much money as he claimed, we are pleased that he avoided paying a lot in taxes. We wish this was the story of all rich people in America:

Donald J. Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency. In his first year in the White House, he paid another $750. He had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years — largely because he reported losing much more money than he made…

The tax returns that Mr. Trump has long fought to keep private tell a story fundamentally different from the one he has sold to the American public. His reports to the I.R.S. portray a businessman who takes in hundreds of millions of dollars a year yet racks up chronic losses that he aggressively employs to avoid paying taxes.

When people earn a lot of money, the worst thing that could happen to the country would be if those people had to pay a significant percentage of that money to the government in the form of taxes. The less all people pay in taxes, the better. The less poor people pay, the more they have to meet their needs. That’s good for them.

But when rich people pay less, it’s good for them and good for the country. Why? Because the private sector always allocates capital more efficiently than politicians do. When rich people have extra capital they don’t need to take as personal income, they either pour it into companies they own or they invest it in other companies.

That does several good things:

It directly creates new jobs.

It finances the construction of new facilities, which provides construction jobs, sales to material manufaturers, local property tax revenue and eventually direct jobs to man the facilities.

It finances the development and distribution of new products.

It pays for employee health benefits, facility safety upgrades and wage increases.

It pays for marketing budgets for products, which not only protects the jobs of those who make the products but also of those who create the marketing campaigns.

Now, you might say, Nuh uh! Rich people don’t do any of that! They just put money in offshore accounts!

Um, no. Most rich people do nothing of the sort. They’re investing their capital right here in the United States, although it’s worth noting that even money in offshore accounts can still be invested.

Now, you might say, Oh yeah? Well companies don’t do any of that stuff with their extra money! They just use it for stock buybacks!

Well. Companies who have a strategic need to do the things listed above, and have the capital on hand, use the capital to do those things. Companies who don’t need to do those things might buy back stock from investors. If they do, then guess what the investors will do. They will turn around and invest it in other companies who need to do the things listed above.

The private sector always allocates capital more efficiently than politicians, which is why it’s always better when rich people pay less in taxes, not more.

Now, you might say, What about the deficit? Who’s going to pay for that?

Well. If you’re concerned about the deficit then don’t vote for the party that’s insisting on another $2.4 trillion spending blowout this year. The Republicans aren’t great on fiscal restraint either, but no one can seriously express a concern about the deficit and vote for the party of Nancy Pelosi.

Either way, the answer to the national debt isn’t higher taxes. It’s fiscal discipline on the part of the federal government. No matter what marginal tax rates are, federal tax receipts are almost always between 18 percent and 20 percent of GDP. The variable that politicians can control is the spending. But they don’t control it. Trump hasn’t. Obama and Biden didn’t. Bush and Cheney didn’t. Clinton did at times but only because Newt Gingrich forced him to. And that was over 20 years ago.

I do not want people like Donald Trump paying more in taxes. I want them paying less. Everything they pay in taxes means capital sucked out of the productive private sector and re-allocated by politicians to serve the agenda of politicians. We have less wealth creation and less capital formation when we let this happen. Every single time.

So if Trump paid that little in taxes, we need to re-elect him and then ask him – as a top agenda item for his second term – to explain to the rest of the country how to do the same, and make sure the IRS doesn’t give us a hard time when we follow his advice.