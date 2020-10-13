Trump to Pelosi: Fine, Let's Spend $1.8 Trillion on Another Stimulus; Her Response: That's Chump Change

He should have stuck to the position he declared a week ago: No more stimulus talks. The bad news is that he wavered as quickly as he did.

The good news is that he didn’t waver enough to get Pelosi to agree to anything, so the taxpayer’s might be spared another $1.8 trillion in debt. Mr. President, you’re trying hard to make this woman happy. Please stop trying:

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected President Donald Trump’s latest offer on COVID-19 stimulus on Tuesday, in the latest sign that a bipartisan deal on coronavirus relief remains unlikely ahead of the November election.

“Tragically, the Trump proposal falls significantly short of what this pandemic and deep recession demand,” Pelosi said. She also described the offer made last week by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as “one step forward, two steps back.”

The letter made it clear that Democrats view the White House offer as deficient on state and local government aid, COVID-19 testing and tracing, rental assistance, worker safety, child care, relief for small employers and other areas.

Just so you know, $1.8 trillion is nearly half a normal year’s entire federal budget, and Trump is willing to spend it – in addition to the regular budget and the previous stimulus. Yet Nancy Pelosi calls it insufficient.

Also just so you know: Most of this has nothing to do with COVID. That’s just the excuse. What Democrats really want is to bail out big-spending blue-state governors and urban mayors, which is why there’s so much emphasis on aid to state and local governments. If they get it passed, it’s a windfall for their political allies, and a way to cover up their fiscal irresponsibility. If they don’t get it, then whenever Republicans talk about how poorly run Democrat states and cities are, Democrats can claim it’s all because they asked Trump for a bailout and he didn’t give it to them.

But he shouldn’t give it to them. They’re hurting for revenue right now because they refuse to reopen their states’ economies. They’re the ones who are keeping people dependent on enhanced unemployment payments when they could just go back to work – but for the refusal of Democrat governors and mayors to fully reopen.

What Pelosi wants is a slush fund for her allies at the state and local level, and she figures she can’t lose either way. If Trump agrees, then the spending and debt blowout has his name on it. If Trump refuses, then Democrats blame him for all the problems at the state and local level, and once Biden is president they just pass the slush fund anyway.

What Trump should do is refuse to spend another dime, and talk to the public about the dangerous levels of debt we’ve already incurred. Of course, that’s hard for him to do when he’s signed off on just about every spending impulse Congress has had during his presidency.

It’s insane but true: The last president who exercised any sort of spending restraint whatsoever was Bill Clinton. And he only did it because Newt Gingrich left him no choice.

George W. Bush had good intentions, but after 9/11 he decided fiscal responsibility could not be an impediment to winning the War on Terror or the Iraq War, and the deficit ballooned once again. Although, give Bush this: By 2006, he and the Republican Congress actually got the deficit below $100 billion. Then Democrats took control of the House and the spending spree was on once again.

Obama and Trump have continued to spend like drunken sailors, if only because they figured there was no sense fighting Congress over it when they had other legislative priorities.

But what Congress has spent this year, with COVID-19 as the excuse, pushes us to new heights of fiscal insanity that were previously unimaginable. There is no limit to the debt Democrats are willing to run up to buy the political power they want, and Republicans aren’t very serious about restraining them because they don’t think there is any political reward for doing so.

I do not believe the people of this country want this much fiscal irresponsibility. Yet they keep rewarding the politicians who perpetrate it, so apart from the fact that the country is heading for an existential fiscal reckoning in the next decade or two, why stop?

Wheeeee! Spend! There’s no tomorrow!

Maybe Donald Trump will finally show he’s had enough. God help us, someone needs to.