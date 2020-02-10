Trump proposes to cut $4.4 trillion in federal spending, kinda, sorta . . . not really

The first thing you realize when you see a number that large is that it means “over 10 years,” which is the surest way to know it will never actually happen. We’ll get back to that in a moment.

The second thing you realize is that no one’s really cutting anything. Spending will continue to rise. A “cut” as they mean it in Washington is that they would increase the budget that much less than they wanted to. If I’m spending $10 today, and I’d really like to spend $20 tomorrow but I only spent $15 tomorrow, that’s a $5 spending increase. But the way Washington thinks about it, it’s a $5 “cut” because I really wanted to spend the $20.

This is how our government operates.

Now, about these 10-year budget projections: There is no such thing. Congress cannot pass, and a president cannot sign, a budget that has the force of law over the course of 10 years. Each year the president is constitutionally obligated to propose a budget to Congress for that year. If he wants to base it on a 10-year plan that was agreed to at some point in the recent past, he is welcome to do so, but he still has to propose it to Congress in that individual year.

Congress is supposed to pass a budget every year. You probably don’t know, because the media hardly ever mention it, that Congress has not passed a normal-order budget since 2006. Yeah, that’s 14 years without a real federal budget. Each year the White House will propose a budget, members of Congress will laugh and declare it “dead on arrival,” and they’ll keep operating on continuing resolutions based on spending priorities negotiated in emergency sessions to avoide government shutdowns.

Nothing is ever cut. Spending is never reduced.

Trump’s proposal would boost spending on the military and scale back the increase in spending for things like food stamps, Medicare and Medicaid. There is nothing whatsoever wrong with that. People who truly need these things could continue to get them, but there are an awful lot of people receiving these benefits who are perfectly capable of supporting themselves without them, and that’s what they should do.

But none of this will ever happen, which hasn’t stopped the predictable hyperventilation from Democrats. There is actually a House Budget Committe, which is curious because the House hasn’t passed a budget in years, and it’s chaired by the likes of Kentucky Democrat John Yarmuth. He says the sort of thing Democrats always say:

Mr. Yarmuth criticized Mr. Trump’s proposal as targeting “programs that help Americans make ends meet—all while extending his tax cuts for millionaires and wealthy corporations,” he said in a statement, adding that “Congress will stand firm against this President’s broken promises.”

Will we ever balance the budget?

According to Democrats, everything that ever happens hurts the poor and helps the rich, so why should anyone pay attention to such predicable boilerplate?

But Yarmuth’s outrage is fake. He knows this is never going to happen. For one thing, the House will never pass anything Trump proposes as long as Democrats control it. For another, these 10-year plans to get spending under control always concentrate the so-called cuts in the “out years”, before which subsequent Congresses and presidents will conveniently replace them with new meaningless 10-year plans, which moves the cuts out even further.

There will never be any cuts.

Trump’s plan presumably balances the budget by 2035. I’d been hoping for something a little sooner, but this too is a bipartisan game Washington always plays. We’re told it would be too injurious to the economy to cut spending more quickly than that, because supposedly all the federal spending is needed to goose economic growth. That’s not true, as the private sector is perfectly capable of driving growth on its own, but you can’t tell that to a creature of Washington.

By the time we start getting close to the end of the 2020s, there will be some sort of economic slowdown that tanks revenue, or some sort of emergency for which we supposedly have to spend whatever it takes, and the timeline to balance the budget will be reset.

The budget will never be balanced unless we get a president who makes it priority one and simply refuses to sign any spending measure that doesn’t do so. That would take some nerve in a president. If Trump doesn’t have it – and he clearly doesn’t, at least on spending – then I can’t imagine the president who ever would.

This country’s fiscal recklessness is going to imperil us in ways most people are currently in denial about, and I think it will happen within the next 20 years or so. But for now most people aren’t even aware of how serious the debt problem is, and the media contributes to the problem by reporting these 10-year budget plans as if they mean anything.

They don’t. The only thing that would matter are real spending cuts, right now. And no one has the courage to make that happen.