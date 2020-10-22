Trump Releases Advance Raw Video of 60 Minutes Interview, and Lesley Stahl is Just What You'd Expect

One the one hand, I think this was a stroke of genius by the White House and the Trump campaign. On the other hand, I don’t know why anyone would agree to be interviewed by 60 Minutes without doing this.

The whole idea is that you know 60 Minutes will deceptively edit the interview to make Trump look as bad as possible. So by keeping your own raw copy of the full interview and releasing it independently, you take that option away from them.

Along the way, you show them that Lesley Stahl wasn’t there to interview him. She was there to argue with him:

The worst segment here is the one about ObamaCare and pre-existing conditions. Round and round they go. Stahl keeps throwing out the Democrat talking point that the Supreme Court will throw out ObamaCare (which in reality it probably won’t) and leave millions of people with pre-existing conditions uncovered.

Trump assures her he will come back with a new plan that covers people with pre-existing conditions, and she responds by essentially saying, “Nuh-uh!” six or seven times.

Another winning moment: Trump criticizes the media for brown-nosing Biden while he’s “in a scandal.” Stahl responds: “No he’s not!”

And by doing that, she actually proves Trump’s point. The information on Hunter Biden’s hard drive demonstrates shameless rent-seeking and influence peddling, with Joe Biden personally taking a cut of the money. That is a scandal by any definition except one, and that’s the one in which it’s only a scandal when the media decide to treat it as one.

That’s essentially what Stahl proves here: The media has decided to refuse to cover it as a scandal, therefore, she claims, it isn’t one.

I wonder if, by releasing this so far ahead of the Sunday broadcast, Trump actually did 60 Minutes a favor. If he’d released it at, say, 5:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, there would have been no time for 60 Minutes to go back in and clean up their edit. As it is, it’s easy to pick out all kinds of Trump answers that you know 60 Minutes would edit to make him look as ridiculous as possible.

Now they may not be quite so shameless because they know the raw video is out. If he’d waited, they might have done the usual 60 Minutes hack job and they’d be busted.

Either way, this is a great inside look at what really happens when 60 Minutes interviews you, and Trump was smart to put it out in its real form on his own terms.

If 60 Minutes ever wants to interview you, do what Trump did. Record and keep your own copy. That’s the only way people will know what really happened.