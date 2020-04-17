Trump reposts embarrassing video deleted by 'incompetent third rate politician' Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want you to remember things.

She doesn’t want you to remember how expensive her refrigerators are. She doesn’t want you to remember “pass it to find out what’s in it.” She doesn’t want you to remember that time she urged San Francisco citizens to ignore coronavirus and get out into the crowded streets of Chinatown.

Wait what!?!?

Yes… I’ve written about it before. Everyone has.

A month after Trump initiated his ‘xenophobic’ travel ban, the woman who hordes extravagant ice cream wanted you to prove you weren’t racist by eating at a Chinese restaurant.

TRENDING: Trump: Of course, if China is knowingly responsible for the virus, there will be consequences

She would prefer you not remember that. It was embarrassingly terrible advice. So, she went on Twitter and deleted the news clip in which she told the citizens of her beleaguered city to ignore coronavirus… Lest they be labelled racists.

Unfortunately, the internet is forever. Donald Trump knows this, and he loves trashing idiotic hypocrites like Nancy Pelosi. Thus, we have the following tweet: