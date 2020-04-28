Trump responds to reports that General Flynn will be 'completely exonerated' this week

New broke on Saturday afternoon that General Michael Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, claimed to be in the possession of “stunning” new evidence that would exonerate her client. Not only that, it would implicate top-level FBI agents in a scheme to deliberately frame Flynn in order to push the “Russian collusion” narrative.

As she said in a statement:

“This afternoon, the government produced to Mr. Flynn stunning Brady evidence that proves Mr. Flynn’s allegations of having been deliberately set up and framed by corrupt agents at the top of the FBI.”

When people throw the word “coup” around, this is what they’re talking about. FISA abuses, the now-infamous dossier and a corrupt federal agency combined in a coordinated effort to undermine a duly elected president both before and after he dared defeat the left’s would-be queen. If Flynn’s people have proof, it would represent equal parts overthrow and election tampering. It would also be one of the biggest scandals in American history.

As Gregg Jarrett wrote over at Fox:

TRENDING: Tyson Foods chairman: The food supply chain is breaking

New court documents finally handed over to Flynn’s lawyer contain exculpatory evidence that has been long sought, yet concealed until now. The charge against him should be dismissed. Then, he should sue the very people and government that persecuted him under the pretext of a legitimate prosecution. The unvarnished truth is that the retired Army lieutenant general and former National Security Adviser never did anything wrong and committed no crimes. He was set up by unscrupulous FBI officials, then relentlessly pursued by Mueller’s team of overzealous prosecutors who were desperate to show that President Trump and his campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election. Of course, no such conspiracy with Moscow ever existed. It was a fantasy built on the sand of Russian disinformation and lies. The FBI knew it but didn’t care.

Maria Bartiromo discussed the situation with Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) yesterday, and indicated that her sources expect Flynn to be “completely exonerated” sometime this week.

Basically, it sounds like we’re heading for a dismissal because the FBI abused its power and tricked Flynn into a lie. In other words, entrapment. As Bartiromo says, there is footage online of James Comey admitting almost that during his grotesque book tour/victory lap back in 2018.

During yesterday’s White House press conference, President Trump was asked about the rumors. To put it mildly, he does not seem happy, and it definitely sounds like something is afoot. Perhaps, after far too many years, General Flynn is about to be cleared.

Here’s the President: