Trump rips Dems after Pelosi puts Clyburn - who called Covid-19 an opportunity - in charge of new 'witch hunt'

Yesterday, Democrats once again decided that they would “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”

Nancy Pelosi establish a special House committee tasked with investigating the “federal response” to the Covid-19 outbreak. What that really means is that she wants endless hearings from now until November, with the goal of damaging the President, or setting the stage for yet another impeachment quagmire. If you doubt that, all you need to know is that she placed James Clyburn in charge of it.

Clyburn, of course, made waves for shamelessly telling fellow Dems that the coronavirus represented “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”

That may be opportunistic, vile, and ghoulish, but it’s the way they think.

During yesterday’s briefing, President Trump blasted Pelosi, and Democrats in general, for trying to cash in politically on death and disease. The rest of the country would prefer that Nancy & Co. focus on the crisis at hand, not what Trump called “witch hunt, after witch hunt, after witch hunt.”

As he put it:

“I want to remind everyone here in our Nation’s Capitol, especially in Congress, that this is not the time for politics, endless partisan investigations… here we go again. They’ve already done extraordinary damage to our country in recent years. You see what happens. It’s a witch hunt and witch hunt after witch hunt. And in the end, the people doing the witch hunt have been losing. They’ve been losing by a lot. And it’s not any time for witch hunts. It’s time to get this enemy defeated. Conducting these partisan investigations, in the middle of a pandemic, is a really big waste of vital resources, time, attention, and we want to fight for American lives, not waste time and build up my poll numbers. Because that’s all they’re doing because everyone knows it’s ridiculous.”